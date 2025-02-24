Monster Hunter Wilds: Release Date, Where To Preorder and More

Monster Hunter Wilds, a successor to Monster Hunter: World, developed and published by Capcom, is coming later this month! The game will be available on PlayStation 5, box Series X, Xbox Series X|S for Deluxe and Premium Deluxe, and PC! We have everything you need to know from release date information, to how you can preorder the game and more!

Recommended Videos

There are tons of new and exciting features being released with this new game. For example, those of you who are looking to preorder the game can expect to collect pre-order bonuses! Those bonuses include “Hunter Layered Armor Set: Guild Knight,” and “Talisman: Hope Charm.” It has not yet been confirmed what these bonuses do, but players can expect their character to be enhanced when collecting these bonuses, so hurry and preorder the game now before time runs out!

Aside from preorder bonuses, fans can also expect to see 22 new monsters in the new Monster Hunter Wilds game. At least, that is what has been revealed so far; there might be more to come! Continue reading to find out more information on the release date (which you will want to know if you plan on preordering to collect those bonuses!), and where you can preorder the game for each console!

When Will Monster Hunter Wilds Be Released?

Fans will be able to play Monster Hunter Wilds on February 28, 2025, but preorders are available now on Amazon.

Monster Hunter Wilds – PlayStation 5

PREORDER NOW: Amazon

Fans can now preorder the PlayStation 5 version of Monster Hunter Wilds for $69.99 on Amazon.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Xbox Series X

PREORDER NOW: Amazon

Fans can now preorder the Xbox Series X version of Monster Hunter Wilds for $69.99 on Amazon.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Xbox Series X|S Digital Code

PREORDER NOW: Amazon

Fans can now preorder the Xbox Series XS Digital Code version of Monster Hunter Wilds for $69.99 on Amazon.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Xbox Series X|S Digital Code Deluxe

PREORDER NOW: Amazon

Fans can now preorder the Xbox Series XS Digital Code Deluxe version of Monster Hunter Wilds for $89.99 on Amazon.

Monster Hunter Wilds – Xbox Series X|S Digital Code Premium Deluxe

PREORDER NOW: Amazon

Fans can now preorder the Xbox Series XS Digital Code Premium Deluxe version of Monster Hunter Wilds for $109.99 on Amazon.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy