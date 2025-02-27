Monster Hunter Wilds Max Hunter Rank & How to Increase

While your character doesn’t level up and gain stat boosts like in most other RPGs, there is still a leveling system you need to get familiar with. Here’s what you need to know about the maximum Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to increase it.

Monster Hunter Wilds Max HR Explained

At the time of writing, there is no max Hunter Rank or HR cap in Monster Hunter Wilds. Just like in previous entries in the series, you’ll be able to keep increasing your Hunter Rank as you play.

It’s worth noting that you’ll get a small reward for every 10 Ranks you go up by, so it’s definitely worth trying to get that as high as you can. But aside from that, there’s no reason to grind out your HR once you’ve completed all of your High Rank missions. At that point, you’d likely just be doing it for bragging rights.

How to Increase Hunter Rank

Lucky for you, increasing your HR in Monster Hunter Wilds is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is keep doing your main story missions. When you’re still in the story portion of the game, you’ll need to clear the main missions in order to raise your HR. Optional side quests will not increase it.

This is important, as your HR determines what monsters you can hunt when you play online, and you definitely don’t want to get left behind especially if you’re playing with a group of friends.

Once you get into the High Rank missions, new ones will keep popping up as you slay the new and Tempered monsters, so just focus on that if you want to increase your HR quickly.

And that’s everything you need to know about the maximum Hunter Rank in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to increase it. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

