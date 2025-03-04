Monster Hunter Wilds Seasons and Weather, Explained

Seasons and weather create a lot of variables in Monster Hunter Wilds‘ Forbidden Lands. Aside from just mixing up the game’s visuals, these events have great impact on gameplay. Here’s everything you need to know about seasons and weather in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds Seasons, Explained

Monster Hunter Wilds has two types of seasons that dictate the weather of the Forbidden Lands. These are called Fallow and Plenty. The game starts in the Fallow season. This season features a harsh environment with some intense weather events, and a scarcity of resources. As a result, times are desperate. This makes monsters far more aggressive, and you’ll find them attacking each other far more often than in Plenty.

Comparatively, Plenty is a far more pleasant season than Fallow. It has a much warmer, more pleasant atmosphere with an abundance of flora and colorful changes to the environment. Small monsters are also less hostile and don’t travel in packs as often as they do in Fallow. The Season of Plenty earns its name as far as certain loot is concerned, as Endemic Life and various plants are easier to find. All this is cause for celebration among the villagers residing in the Forbidden Lands, as well as Monster Hunter Wilds players.

There are also brief, intense weather events between seasons called Inclemency. Inclemency dials up the intensity of weather, and sets the backdrop for climatic battles with Apex Predators. For example, the Pinnacle of the Pack Assignment tasks Hunters with a tough fight against the Alpha Doshaguma during Sandtide, an epic lightning-filled sandstorm. You’ll encounter more unique weather events when fighting Apex Predators throughout Monster Hunter Wilds.

How To Check the Seasons and Weather in Monster Hunter Wilds

The HUD and map in Monster Hunter Wilds both contain helpful information about the game’s weather. The HUD shows icons that inform you of the time of day and season, seen in the bottom left corner. For more detailed information, you can check your map. Once you open your map, press the button prompted to bring up the Environment Overview for information on the current weather and season.

The replayable Optional Quests also have a specific time of day and season assigned to their hunt. For these quests, you’ll be briefly transported to this kind of environment, even if you’re currently in a different season.

How To Change the Season and Weather in Monster Hunter Wilds

Since the flora and fauna in Monster Hunter Wilds are heavily dictated by the seasons of the Forbidden Lands, you may find Fallow or Plenty more useful in specific situations. Thankfully, you can change the seasons and weather in Monster Hunter Wilds.

To change the season and weather, you’ll need to pitch your tent and get some rest. Once in your tent, tab over to the BBQ Menu, then scroll down to Rest. You’ll be able to adjust the Environment and Time your Hunter wakes up in.

Resting in Monster Hunter Wilds does come at a cost, though. The Rest feature will cost 300 Guild Points and is only available to Hunters of High Rank. Also note that you will not be able to rest during an active quest.

And that’s the seasons and weather in Monster Hunter Wilds, explained.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

