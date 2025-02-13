Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 & Roadmap

Monster Hunter Wilds is slated to be the most groundbreaking installment yet in Capcom’s award-winning franchise. On the heels of its release, a roadmap for even more monster-filled content in the game has been revealed. Here is what to expect in Monster Hunter Wilds‘ first big update.

As hunters across the globe eagerly await Monster Hunter Wilds‘ February 27 release date, Capcom debuted the game’s launch trailer during PlayStation’s 2025 State of Play broadcast. Near the end of the trailer, a surprise roadmap was shown indicating what’s already planned for the game post-launch.

Image by Capcom

At the forefront is Title Update 1 which features none other than Mizutsune, one of the franchise’s most beloved monsters. For those unfamiliar, Mizutsune is a dragon-type monster that often lurks in aquatic environments and wields bubble-laden attacks meant to cripple even the best hunters with conditions like Bubbleblight. With its recognizable pink scales and purple fur, it always makes for some of the most aesthetically popular gear as well.

Judging by the footage of Mizutsune ambushing newcomer Doshaguma in the trailer, its ability set will stay mostly the same. Where players will be able to find it in the game, however, remains unknown for now.

Image by Capcom

In tandem with that, Title Update 1 will also include a new set of Event Quests. These are taken up at the game’s Mission Board and typically involve slaying various monsters to obtain valuable rewards. How many Event Quests there will be in the update is not yet known but it will certainly give players even more incentive to prepare.

Finally, “additional updates” are also noted for the Spring Title Update, but there’s no further information yet on what that entails. It may pertain to optimization or other types of performance hotfixes, which is an absolute priority for Monster Hunter Wilds.

However, if the recent beta test feedback is any indication, the game is on track to have a rock-solid launch.

Image by Capcom

The launch trailer also reveals that there will be a second Title Update later in Summer 2025 with a similar outline of what to expect. Another new monster will be added to the game’s roster, though details on what it will be are unknown. Whether it’s a newcomer to the franchise or a recurring monster, players will have to wait and see.

Furthermore, more Event Quests will also be added in that update to keep hunters everywhere on their toes.

Beyond those two updates, it’s not clear if Monster Hunter Wilds will get more additional content this year. However, if Capcom’s determination to see the game off to a monstrously successful start is any indication, there may very well be more surprises to come.

And that’s everything to know about the Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 and Roadmap. Check out all the latest news and guides for the game here at The Escapist, such as all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wilds releases on February 28 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

