Monster Hunter Wilds Weapon Tier List (Best Weapons to Use)

While there isn’t any PvP in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll still want to pick the best possible weapons you can to make your hunts more efficient. To help you on that front, here’s our best weapons tier list for Monster Hunter Wilds.

Recommended Videos

Monster Hunter Wilds Best Weapons Tier List

Our weapons tier list for Monster Hunter Wilds is based on pure damage output, though it also takes into account versatility and skills. It’s important to note that every weapon type in the game is perfectly viable, so you should just pick the one that speaks to you the most.

Personally, I mained Switch Axe the entire way even though it’s on the lower end in terms of damage numbers. It’s just a fun weapon. Anyway, here’s the tier list.

Tier Weapon S Bow

Gunlance

Long Sword A Great Sword

Charge Blade

Hunting Horn

Dual Blades B Sword and Shield

Insect Glaive C Lance

Switch Axe

Light Bowgun

Heavy Bowgun

Hammer

S-Tier

The Bow has been dominating ever since Monster Hunter World, and it continues to reign supreme in Monster Hunter Wilds. It’s a fairly easy weapon to learn, and it excels at being able to deal damage from a safe distance. Its skills help to boost its DPS, making it an easy top pick.

The Gunlance and Long Sword are also fantastic choices here. The former, in particular, currently has one of the highest DPS numbers in the game, while the Long Sword is great if you want to be able to parry and counter monsters.

A-Tier

It’s worth mentioning that while the barrier to entry for the Great Sword is pretty low, and it has the highest DPS potential, reaching that potential requires you to really get good at using the weapon. It’s slow and unwieldy, and I’ve found that it’s just way better to just use any of the S-Tier weapons over this one.

The Hunting Horn, on the other hand, is amazing for multiplayer sessions. Not only does it deal considerable damage, it also provides a lot of utility and support for your fellow hunters.

The Charge Blade is definitely worth checking out as well, as it comes with defensive capabilities, making it a pretty versatile weapon. It can take some time to master, especially as you learn to switch between its two modes, but it’s one of the more fun weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds.

And that does it for our Monster Hunter Wilds weapon tier list for now. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including a list of all armor sets, as well as how to get Armor Spheres.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy