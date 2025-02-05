How To Get To the Moon in Adopt Me (Roblox)

Adopt Me continues to offer Roblox players the chance for fun and adventures, like getting to go to the Moon. As of the latest update in the game, there is only one way to get to the Moon, but it’s easy once you know what to do.

How To Get To the Moon in Adopt Me

Image via Roblox/The Escapist

Whether a veteran or logging into Adopt Me for the first time, Roblox players will be able to go to the Moon by approaching the spaceship next to the “Ready to Launch!” sign in the hub world. You can also look out for the NPC scientist, Lucy, standing on the right of the blue-glowing bridge over the water, saying, “Calibrating Lunar parameters.”

Walk across the bridge toward the ship, press the prompt to interact with it, and a small quick-time event will follow as you take off from Earth into outer space.

With that, your Adopt Me protagonist will have successfully landed on the Moon, with the Lucy NPC there to greet you again. As soon as you start exploring the Moon, both you and your pets will have space helmets equipped, so don’t worry about any danger to you or your beloved critters.

What You Can Do on the Moon in Adopt Me

Image via Roblox/The Escapist

The Moon is where agents in Adopt Me found a resting place for what turned out to be the resting place of the Royal Moon Egg, which you can unlock by obtaining five Special Stars found on Adoption Island while traversing the Moon’s surface.

The Royal Moon egg is especially important during Adopt Me’s Lunar New Year event since it can be hatched to give you a maximum of eight new pets. However, the Moon Eggs you can find are important, too, though they won’t be available in the game to reveal their full effects until February 7, 2025.

The collectible you will notice the most as you start exploring the Moon is the abundance of glowing blue Shooting Stars you can collect. These stars can be spent to use on Pets and items through the Vending Machine back on Adoption Island, which also has the Shooting Stars available to collect as well.

New stars will be spawning every day throughout the event’s run until February 14, 2025. During the run of Lunar New Year, Adopt Me players can collect up to 50 Shoot Stars per day, so be sure to collect the maximum whenever you can in order to get the most out of this limited resource.

How To Get High-up Shooting Stars on the Moon in Adopt Me

Playing on the theme of the Moon’s low gravity, some Shooting Stars in Adopt Me will initially be too out of reach for you to grab them with just a normal jump, instead requiring you to jump on one of its steam geysers to launch you up.

The point of view can be a bit skewed, meaning you might not always be able to accurately grab the Shooting Star as you’re landing back down. Be that as it may, using the steam geysers on the Moon is easy enough that you should be able to do it successfully with enough trial and error.

Now you know all of the steps needed to get to the Moon in Adopt Me, check out the latest Anime Adventure codes with extra Roblox rewards following its own February update.

Adopt Me is available now in Roblox.

