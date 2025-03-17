Mortal Kombat 2 First Look Images Showcase Johnny Cage, Kitana & Shao Kahn

Fight! Warner Bros. Pictures just dropped a bunch of first look images for Mortal Kombat 2 spotlighting the rebooted live-action franchise’s Johnny Cage, Kitana, and Shao Kahn.

Published by Entertainment Weekly, there are four Mortal Kombat 2 sneak peek stills in total. The first features Karl Urban as Cage, alongside Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jackson “Jax” Briggs (Mehcad Brooks), and Liu Kang (Ludi Lin). The second showcases Kitana (Adeline Rudolph) brandishing her signature razor-sharp fans, while the third offers a close-up look at Shao Kahn’s (Martyn Ford) iconic skull-faced helmet. Finally, the fourth of EW’s first look images teases the return of Hiroyuki Sanada’s Hanzo Hasashi/Scorpion, set in what appears to be the Netherrealm.

The images are accompanied by commentary from Mortal Kombat 2 director Simon McQuoid and original video game franchise co-creator Ed Boon. Predictably, the bulk of McQuoid and Boon’s remarks revolved around Johnny Cage, as the wildly popular character is the sequel’s most-hyped element – and according to Boon, Earthrealm’s newest champion drives the plot.

“[Johnny’s] integration into the Mortal Kombat story and universe is a big part of what this movie explores,” he said. “He’s a washed-up Hollywood guy thrown into this magical, ultra-violent thing. Karl, his depiction of Johnny Cage is different than our games in some ways. He’s adding his own flare to it, but I think it’ll feel fresh. There’s like a novelty factor in there.”

McQuoid and Boon also touched on other details of Mortal Kombat 2‘s story that are sure to get fans pumped. Notably, they talked up Scorpion’s “essential” role in the follow-up flick’s story, hinted at the resurrection of Josh Lawson’s Kano, and revealed that the score of the Mortal Kombat tournament itself will appear on-screen. Mortal Kombat 2‘s increased scope also came up, with McQuoid confirming the movie will visit “lots of different realms.”

Mortal Kombat 2 fights its into cinemas on Oct. 24, 2025.

