10 Most Popular Marvel Rivals Heroes by Pick rate

Marvel Rivals is packed with some of the most iconic heroes and villains from Marvel Comics but not everyone gets picked equally. Some characters dominate the pick rate charts, either because they’re strong, fun to play, or just fan favorites. Whether it’s a strategist keeping the team alive, a vanguard soaking up damage or a duelist going in for the kill, some heroes are just must-picks in nearly every match. Here’s a look at the 10 most-picked heroes in Marvel Rivals, ranked from least to most selected. If you keep seeing these names pop up in your matches, now you know why.

10. The Punisher

The Punisher isn’t here for flashy powers or fancy gadgets. He’s here to shoot things and apparently, that’s all a lot of players want. His grappling hook lets him reposition quickly, his smoke grenade gives him cover and he is a menace in his turret mode. Plus, he’s got both a rifle and a shotgun, so he’s ready for any range. In short, he is the generic COD-like character that you will find in every hero shooter.

9. Mantis

Mantis might not be the flashiest character but healers win games and she’s got one of the best kits for keeping her team alive. Her healing is a mix of burst and consistent healing which makes her a great healer. On top of that, she can boost damage for herself or her teammates, making her just as useful offensively. She can also survive against divers with her sleep grenade that as the name suggests puts the opponent to sleep.

8. Winter Soldier

Winter Soldier isn’t here to heal or protect the team—he’s here to eliminate threats. His grapple arm pulls enemies in for a brutal uppercut, his explosive shotgun can delete people up close, and his ultimate chains into itself if he gets a kill, letting him go on absolute rampages. We all know how devastating it is to hear the “AGAIN!” voice line.

The pick rate makes sense. He’s a Duelist, so people who like high-risk, high-reward characters pick him up often. He’s got a decent skill ceiling, meaning you can start with him as a beginner but still get better and better the more you play.

7. Magneto

Magneto is one of the most versatile vanguards in the game and that’s why people love him. He can shield himself and his allies, deal massive AOE damage, and even team up with Scarlet Witch to unleash devastating sword slashes. He can also absorb projectiles with his ult, which can be used to counter other ults like The Punisher’s and Star Lord’s ults.

People probably pick him a lot because he’s good at both offense and defense, so he fits into nearly any team comp. He’s not just a tank—he’s a disruptor and if you like causing chaos while staying nearly unkillable, Magneto is a top pick.

6. Moon Knight

Moon Knight has one of the highest skill ceilings in the game but that doesn’t stop people from picking him a lot. He’s got tons of movement, hits like a truck and his ankh lets him combo enemies like crazy. His unique kit means good Moon Knight players can carry games but bad ones… well, they exist too.

His high pick rate makes sense because he’s fun, flashy, and incredibly strong when mastered. He’s one of those characters where you can feel yourself improving the more you play and that kind of progression is addictive.

5. Luna Snow

Luna Snow is a healer who loves to ice skate on the battlefield, which is a fantastic combination. She’s a great mix of offense and defense, she can dish out a ton of damage while healing both herself and her team. Her ultimate makes her and her teammates temporarily invincible, which you can use to save your team from dangerous situations.

She’s a favorite among support players because she isn’t just a passive healer—she actively impacts fights while keeping her team alive.

4. Doctor Strange

Doctor Strange isn’t just powerful—he’s a strategic powerhouse. He blocks ultimates, teleports, and zones enemies with his spells, which means he controls the entire battlefield when played well.

His high pick rate is easy to explain: he’s fun, he’s powerful and he is quite broken. Doctor Strange’s shield is his most broken ability, allowing him to absorb so much damage. Even if you break it he can get it back up in 3 seconds. He is survivability is also off the charts, because as soon as you get him low he can pop his shield and disengage while his healer brings him back to full health.

Doctor Strange has quickly become one of the go-to tanks in Ranked just because of this.

3. Invisible Woman

Invisible Woman is one of the first new heroes added post-launch and that always inflates pick rates. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t strong—her barriers, stealth, and supportive abilities make her an incredible strategist pick.

Part of her popularity is definitely the new character hype but she’s also just really well designed. She brings team utility, protection, and sneaky plays, making her a great pick for both casual and competitive players.

2. Cloak & Dagger

Cloak & Dagger is probably the most unique character in Marvel Rivals and players love that. You can swap between Cloak (a stealthy, crowd-controlling menace) and Dagger (a high-damage support) at will, meaning you’re never stuck in one role.

That kind of versatility makes them one of the most picked characters in the game. Whether you’re shutting down enemies with Cloak’s debuffs or keeping the team alive with Dagger’s healing, you’re always useful. The fact that they’re essentially two characters in one makes them even better.

1. Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon is the most-picked hero in the entire game and honestly, that makes sense. He’s a DPS-strategist hybrid, meaning he’s not just dealing damage but also keeping his team alive. His healing bubbles, ammo stations and revive ability make him incredibly useful in any team.

What makes Rocket so great is that he does everything. Need healing? He’s got it. Need utility? He’s got it. Need damage? He’s got it. And on top of all that, he’s got one of the best personalities in the game.

