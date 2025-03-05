Motorcycle Mayhem Codes (March 2025) [CLOSE CALLS + NEW BIKES]

Updated: March 6, 2025 Searched for new codes!

Sometimes, I just want to hop on my 300-horsepower two-wheeler and hit the highway after midnight, when the lanes are nigh-empty and when moonlight is the only street lamp I need. Since fuel and real-life bikes are expensive, I opted for Motorcycle Mayhem to scratch that racing itch.

The moment you sit on your starter bike, you’ll immediately realize it’s not going to cut it. Luckily, the in-game shop offers plenty of high-speed machines for you to spurge your valuable gears. To get enough gears, you can either race until you get road rash or you can redeem Motorcycle Mayhem codes and grab tons of gears instantly! Since you’re probably a gearhead, make sure to visit our Midnight Chasers Highway Racing Codes and collect free stuff in a similar high-octane racer.

All Motorcycle Mayhem Codes List

Working Motorcycle Mayhem Codes

EPIC140K : Use for 1k Gears (New)

: Use for 1k Gears WOW130K: Use for 1k Gears

Expired Motorcycle Mayhem Codes

CLOSEON3

CACTUS

TURBINEBIKE

omg110k

thnxfor100k

omgwehit90k

80K

wehit70k

60KWOW

CODEZ

10KLIKES

OMG50K

40KLIKEZ

30KLIKES

20KLIKES

How to Redeem Motorcycle Mayhem Codes

Here’s the quickest and easiest way to redeem Motorcycle Mayhem codes:

Launch Motorcycle Mayhem on Roblox. Click the blue box button (1) on the right side. Type in a code into the Enter code here field (2). Press Enter to redeem the code.

How to Get More Motorcycle Mayhem Codes

Motorcycle Mayhem boasts a large player base, most of whom spend their time on the official social channels in search of news, events, updates, and codes. If you want to join the fun, do as follows:

If you’re only interested in codes, skip the steps above and simply bookmark this article. If you remember to check back every day, you’ll find a freshly updated codes list waiting for you, helping you grab freebies before anyone else.

Why Are My Motorcycle Mayhem Codes Not Working?

If a specific Motorcycle Mayhem code is giving you a hard time, it’s probably not working due to a typo that slipped through the cracks. That’s why it’s wise to double-check every code beforehand to make sure everything is in order. There’s also a chance your code has expired—if you can’t find it on our active codes list, that’s most certainly the case. The best and easiest way to collect rewards is to copy a working code from this guide and paste it directly into the game.

What Is Motorcycle Mayhem?

Motorcycle Mayhem is an adrenaline-pumping Roblox racer centered around motorbikes, featuring a wide variety of bike models based on real-life counterparts. You can choose to buy from six different bike classes, two of which are reserved for Gamepass players. Once you select your ride, take it out on the road for a spin and hit the pedal to the metal.

Gears serve as the in-game currency, which you earn every second you spend driving your bike. You can also perform wheelies for some extra income, but be careful not to hit any traffic, or else you’ll fall off your bike. In case you get knocked off, you’ll earn more money the longer you fly through the air!

Keep the motor oil running through your veins by checking out our Moto Trackday Project Codes and Roblox Motorcycle Race Codes guides!

