MultiVersus Codes (May 2024)

Jovan Krstić
Published: May 28, 2024 03:26 pm

Updated: May 29, 2024

We added new codes!

Have you wondered who’d win in a fight between Batman and Robin versus Tom and Jerry? It’s safe to say your time has come at last! Save the multiverse, clash fists with your favorite Warner Bros characters, and use MultiVersus codes to extend your roster and win battles with ease.

All MultiVersus Codes List

Working MultiVersus Codes

  • AEPRJ-SXNS6-DCNJE-TEEQR: Use for a Matrix Code Banana Guard (New)
  • ELG88-DBFCL-HIND4-H5FS9: Use for 50 Gleamium (New)
  • QAM9G-GK4TN-3Q7TD-QJHCF: Use for a rare sticker (New)
  • BXHEJ-NTTOB-JOHOG-97MHP: Use for free rewards (New)
  • I9JJL-XGRBO-C8ADG-ZLAPL: Use for 50 Gleamium (New)
  • CDRSD-JFCM9-373H8-YCB47; Use for free rewards (New)
  • HTKFB-F47A6-GTJEF-D5PBC: Use for 50 Gleamium (New)
  • YRBDN-TOLCI-QDZMG-8ODOX: Use for free rewards (New)
  • CEQHE-YAYNK-T49SJ-RROKM: Use for free rewards (New)

Expired MultiVersus Codes

  • There are currently no expired MultiVersus codes.

How to Redeem MultiVersus Codes

The codes for MultiVersus take less than a minute to redeem if you follow the steps below:

  1. Visit the MultiVersus Code Redemption page.
  2. Press Sign In (1) to log into your WB Games account.
  3. Click on Link account (2) to connect your WB Games account to your gaming platform account.
  4. Enter your codes into the Redeem your code text box (3).
  5. Click Claim (4) to get your rewards.

To get more rewards in other fighting games, take a look at our Brawlhalla Codes and All WWE2K24 My Faction Locker Codes articles!

