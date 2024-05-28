MultiVersus Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 29, 2024 We added new codes!

Have you wondered who’d win in a fight between Batman and Robin versus Tom and Jerry? It’s safe to say your time has come at last! Save the multiverse, clash fists with your favorite Warner Bros characters, and use MultiVersus codes to extend your roster and win battles with ease.

All MultiVersus Codes List

Working MultiVersus Codes

AEPRJ-SXNS6-DCNJE-TEEQR : Use for a Matrix Code Banana Guard (New)

: Use for a Matrix Code Banana Guard ELG88-DBFCL-HIND4-H5FS9 : Use for 50 Gleamium (New)

: Use for 50 Gleamium QAM9G-GK4TN-3Q7TD-QJHCF : Use for a rare sticker (New)

: Use for a rare sticker BXHEJ-NTTOB-JOHOG-97MHP : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards I9JJL-XGRBO-C8ADG-ZLAPL : Use for 50 Gleamium (New)

: Use for 50 Gleamium CDRSD-JFCM9-373H8-YCB47 ; Use for free rewards (New)

; Use for free rewards HTKFB-F47A6-GTJEF-D5PBC : Use for 50 Gleamium (New)

: Use for 50 Gleamium YRBDN-TOLCI-QDZMG-8ODOX : Use for free rewards (New)

: Use for free rewards CEQHE-YAYNK-T49SJ-RROKM: Use for free rewards (New)

Expired MultiVersus Codes

There are currently no expired MultiVersus codes.

How to Redeem MultiVersus Codes

The codes for MultiVersus take less than a minute to redeem if you follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Visit the MultiVersus Code Redemption page. Press Sign In (1) to log into your WB Games account. Click on Link account (2) to connect your WB Games account to your gaming platform account. Enter your codes into the Redeem your code text box (3). Click Claim (4) to get your rewards.

