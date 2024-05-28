MultiVersus Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 29, 2024
We added new codes!
Have you wondered who’d win in a fight between Batman and Robin versus Tom and Jerry? It’s safe to say your time has come at last! Save the multiverse, clash fists with your favorite Warner Bros characters, and use MultiVersus codes to extend your roster and win battles with ease.
All MultiVersus Codes List
Working MultiVersus Codes
- AEPRJ-SXNS6-DCNJE-TEEQR: Use for a Matrix Code Banana Guard (New)
- ELG88-DBFCL-HIND4-H5FS9: Use for 50 Gleamium (New)
- QAM9G-GK4TN-3Q7TD-QJHCF: Use for a rare sticker (New)
- BXHEJ-NTTOB-JOHOG-97MHP: Use for free rewards (New)
- I9JJL-XGRBO-C8ADG-ZLAPL: Use for 50 Gleamium (New)
- CDRSD-JFCM9-373H8-YCB47; Use for free rewards (New)
- HTKFB-F47A6-GTJEF-D5PBC: Use for 50 Gleamium (New)
- YRBDN-TOLCI-QDZMG-8ODOX: Use for free rewards (New)
- CEQHE-YAYNK-T49SJ-RROKM: Use for free rewards (New)
Expired MultiVersus Codes
- There are currently no expired MultiVersus codes.
How to Redeem MultiVersus Codes
The codes for MultiVersus take less than a minute to redeem if you follow the steps below:
- Visit the MultiVersus Code Redemption page.
- Press Sign In (1) to log into your WB Games account.
- Click on Link account (2) to connect your WB Games account to your gaming platform account.
- Enter your codes into the Redeem your code text box (3).
- Click Claim (4) to get your rewards.
