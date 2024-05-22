Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 19 Release Date Confirmed

If you’re keeping up with Mushoku Tensei season 2, you’ll be itching to know the release date of episode 19. The following information is crucial if you want to be there the moment the new episde drops.

When Will Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 19 Release?

Mushoku Tensei season 2, episode 19 is set for release on May 27, 2024. Eagle-eyed readers will likely realise that this is two weeks after episode 18, and not one week. Well, that’s because it got delayed by a week. The date was announced in a tweet, which also stated that the “Teleport Labyrinth Arc will finally begin with Episode 19,” according to the automated translation.

If you want specifics on the time of release (and we know you do), here they are:

JST 00:00

PST 8:00

CST 10:00

EST 11:00

BST 16:00

We know that’s not every time zone, but that covers most of the major ones. The basics of it all are that most people will be able to watch Mushoku Tensei season 2, episode 19 after work or school on the date of its release. It’s going to be a doozy of an episode too.

Episode 18 of Mushoku Tensei had us seemingly ending the slice of life vibes that the anime had settled into. Rudeus had not only discovered a way to end his curse but also married Sylphie. Not only that, but his sisters both turned up on the doorstep of his new house along with Ruijerd, and he got to catch up with his old friend for a little bit.

Having now solved Norn’s problems at school, everything was coming up Rudeus, which meant that things obviously had to change to keep this anime going. In this case, the change was brought on by a letter stating that his dad, Paul, needed help to actually rescue his mother, Zenith. After wrestling with it for a while, mostly because his Sylphie was now pregnant, Rudy found himself compelled to act by his sister’s desperation and frustration.

It means that we’re about to embark on another big adventure for Rudeus, and even though the Man-God has basically told him not to go, things will probably be a little more action-packed because of it. We can only hope it goes well for him and his family.

