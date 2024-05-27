Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 20 Release Date Confirmed

Episode 20 of Season 2 of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation is on the horizon, and fans couldn’t be more excited. Let’s find out when the latest episode of this exciting anime releases, and where we can stream it.

Recommended Videos

When Does Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Episode 20 Premiere?

Image via Crunchyroll/Showgate.

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episode of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, you’ll want to make sure you’ve cleared your schedule on Sunday, June 02, 2024. Season 2, Episode 20 is slated to go live at the following times:

8:30am Pacific Time

9:30am Mountain Time

10:30am Central Time

11:30am Eastern Time

No matter if you find yourself in the same shoes as Rudy, or you just want to check out something new and exciting, the latest episode of Mushoku Tensei should be another excellent one. But, where can we go about streaming this particular isekai?

Where To Watch Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Online

If you’re hoping to catch the latest episodes of Mushoku Tensei, or you want to start watching it from the beginning before the newest episode, you can stream this anime on Crunchyroll. With nearly two full seasons to watch before episode 20 goes live, you’ll have your hands rather full with this particular series. It’s worth watching, though, especially if you love gorgeous animation.

Related: Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Part 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

If you’re hoping to catch the latest season, there is a drawback — you’ll need to subscribe to Crunchyroll Premium to view the latest episodes. With a variety of fantastic anime available, however, this is one of the best bargains for those who love the genre. We strongly recommend subscribing not only for shows like Mushoku Tensei but for other shows like KonoSuba, as well.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more