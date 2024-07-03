My Deer Friend Nokotan Episode Release Dates & Time

One of the most anticipated anime for Summer 2024 is My Deer Friend Nokotan. This unique show has drawn interest from thousands since its announcement, and now it’s finally here. So you don’t miss out, here’s what date and time new episodes of My Deer Friend Nokotan will release.

Recommended Videos

When Does My Deer Friend Nokotan Release?

Image via Wit Studio

My Deer Friend Nokotan will drop its first episode on July 7, however, the show will officially premiere with a sneak peek for Japanese fans broadcast on July 3. Once episode one is available more broadly on July 7, new episodes will arrive weekly.

Right now it isn’t clear exactly how many episodes My Deer Friend Nokotan will run, but the expectation is that it will get at least 12. Once we know for sure we will have a complete episode release calendar to share, but for now, expect the one below to be updated once we know for sure.

Episode Date Episode 1 July 7 Episode 2 July 14 Episode 3 July 21 Episode 4 July 28 Episode 5 Aug. 4 Episode 6 Aug. 11 Episode 7 Aug. 18 Episode 8 Aug. 25 Episode 9 Sept. 1 Episode 10 Sept. 8 Episode 11 Sept. 15 Episode 12 Sept. 22

Should any of the dates for these episodes change, or the number differs then this article will be updated to reflect that. Feel free to check back regularly to stay in the loop.

What Time Do New Episodes of My Deer Friend Nokotan Release?

My Deer Friend Nokotan is set to air in Japan at 11:30 pm JST, so it is expected to arrive on Crunchyroll in the hours that follow. That means you can expect to see episodes of this new series on Sunday mornings.

An exact time for its Crunchyroll arrival has not yet been announced but typically with simulcast shows there is minimal delay between their broadcast in Japan and streaming debut in the West.

If you’re looking for more anime to enjoy in the Summer season of 2024, here’s a look at our favorite picks.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy