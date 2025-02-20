‘My Heart Gets Tossed Around’: Jessica Simpson Makes Honest Confession About Her Love Life Amid Separation From Husband Eric Johnson

The entertainment industry doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to romance, and many relationships are over before they even get started. On the other hand, Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s marriage lasted over a decade, but when the word “divorce” is thrown around, it’s hard not to get emotional.

Multiple reports have been made about the status of their marriage in recent months, and the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer made an official statement about their separation in January. “Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage,” she told E! News on Jan. 13. “Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way.”

Since the statement almost a month ago, fans have been eagerly awaiting updates on Simpson’s marriage. She recently confessed in an interview with People that she feels “lucky” despite the apparent dissolution of her marriage. “I’ve grown up so much. I can handle so much,” she said. “Maybe I’m just meant to love a lot of people in my life.”

She continued, “I don’t know why my heart gets tossed around, but I’m one of the lucky ones. At least I have my children, and I still have Eric. He’s still very much a part of my life and will always be.”

As the former couple work hard to try and amicably co-parent their children, Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie, there has been a distraction for Simpson amid all of this: her music. She has been working on a musical comeback with her new single, “Use My Heart Against Me,” which will be released this week. The track will be the first of five to be released as part of the singer’s EP titled Nashville Canyon: Part 1. It is a project close to her heart, and getting back to her music has tremendously impacted Simpson’s life. “Thank God I had Nashville, it was just a way of me owning myself and declaring it,” she told the publication.

A glance at Simpson’s Instagram account will also show that she’s been putting on a brave face for fans and appears in good spirits. She has also been eager to share a glimpse into her work and the process of making her music. This includes a short clip ahead of the release of her new track on Feb. 21, and a collection of photos of her in the studio. The comment section of the posts are alive with reactions, and you better believe this is something that die-hard Jessica Simpson fans have been waiting for!

