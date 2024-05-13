My Hero Academia Chapter 423 Release Date Confirmed

Since it’s release in 2014, fans around the world have lost themselves in the world of My Hero Academia. If you’ve been reading since then, or you’re all caught up, knowing when Chapter 423 of My Hero Academia will be released is important, so here’s when the release date is.

When Does Chapter 423 of My Hero Academia Release?

Image via Kōhei Horikoshi

If you’re eager to sink your teeth into the latest and possibly greatest chapter of My Hero Academia, you’ll be glad to know that it will be released on May 19, 2024. If you’re reading through official channels, you can expect the chapter to drop around these times:

7:00am Pacific Time

8:00am Mountain Time

9:00am Central Time

10:00am Eastern Time

While the My Hero Academia manga may be coming to a close in the foreseeable future, we still have plenty of action waiting for us until that finally happens. Even if you’re a fan of the anime versus the manga, we’ve got quite a wild ride in store before the series hits its conclusion.

Where Can I Read My Hero Academia Online?

If you’re hoping to keep up to date on the My Hero Academia manga, the best place to view it is through VIZ. The newest chapters of the manga cost nothing to read, but if you wait a little too long to start reading up on the newest chapters, you’ll need to sign up for a subscription. That being said, as of the time of this writing, Chapters 420 through 422 are available to read at no cost — so you’ve got a while to catch this one before it goes behind a paywall.

No matter if you’re a fan of the anime or the manga, there is plenty to love about My Hero Academia. Make sure you know about the history of the series and when it all began before jumping in.

My Hero Academia is available to read through VIZ.

