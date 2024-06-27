My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 426 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This Article Contains Spoilers For My Hero Academia Chapter 426. My Hero Academia Chapter 426 is right around the corner after going on hiatus for two weeks, but before the chapter officially arrives, here is what spoilers claim has gone down.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 426?

According to leaks posted to social media, My Hero Academia Chapter 426 begins with Shoto arriving at a facility where his family has gathered to see Toya, also known as Dabi. Rei tells Shoto he didn’t need to come, nor did any of his siblings. Endeavor says to Rei that she didn’t need to come either.

Shoto says his reason for showing up is to fulfill his mission, just like the rest of his family. Enji claims he planned to speak to Toya before the war. Toya snaps back at Enji calling him a coward and saying that it’s easy to give him his attention after everything is over. Enji says he understands, but asks that the two talk every day from now on. He says to his son that even if he just wants to say how much he hates him, he still wants to hear from him.

One Last Question

Rei and Fuyumi both want to speak to Toya too, but the facility worker says that his heart has had enough for today. However, Shoto asks what his favorite food is. Everyone starts leaving as Toya doesn’t respond, but right as Shoto is walking out the door he gets his answer, it’s Soba. Shoto says that’s his favorite food too which brings the older brother to tears as he remembers their fight and apologizes.

Natsuo reveals that he plans to marry his girlfriend but there won’t be a ceremony, and he has no desire to see his father anymore, and as such won’t be introducing her to him. Enji says that he understands and apologizes for his actions. He says he will pay and apologize for his actions for the remainder of his life. Enji’s goal is to make sure that his children survive without feeling the consequences of the Dabi scandal, regardless of whether they want to speak to him or not.

Natsuo tells Enji that he’s going to face hell. Enji agrees saying it’s obvious since he accepted Toya’s invitation to dance. Shoto heads back to school and tells his parents he’ll be fine and is on the path to becoming who he wants to be. As everyone leaves Rei shows a text from Hawks asking how the conversation with Toya was.

A Change in Perspective

The leaks then change perspective to Hawks who is talking to Lady Nagant in prison when she says she wants to stay inside. She fears being used again and instead wants to stay locked up waiting to see how society responds to what Midoriya has shown them. Meanwhile, La Brava and Gentle are ecstatic as they’re being released for their help in the war.

Hawks receives a text from Rei revealing that he is now the president of the Public Safety Commission. He then uses his phone to call Mera, and we change perspectives to a hospital where Spinner is in a bed seemingly unconscious. This is the last panel of the chapter.

While these leaks suggest a big chapter for the Todoroki family, we suggest checking out the official release when it lands on June 30, as often leaks can have mistakes, or mistranslations that change the meaning.

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 will officially arrive via Viz Media this weekend and will be available to read online for free.

