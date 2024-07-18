My Hero Academia (MHA) Chapter 428 Recap & Spoilers

Warning: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapter 428. The end of My Hero Academia is rapidly approaching and before it gets here, this is what leaks say fans can expect for Chapter 428.

What Happens in My Hero Academia Chapter 428

According to leaks shared on social media, My Hero Academia Chapter 428 will tackle Ochaco Uraraka’s troubles dealing with life after the war. It also seems to confirm the fates of multiple characters that have since been unaccounted for.

Early in the chapter Deku is approached by a first-year who says that after seeing him fight in the war he has become his idol. Deku isn’t sure how to react. Uraraka is watching everything go down with a strange look on her face.

After a brief pivot to the teacher’s office, the students arrive at a reconstruction site to help out other heroes confirming that Edgeshot is still around. Bakugo asks him if he’s going to stay like this forever, but Edgeshot tells Bakugo not to worry and that he plans to come back better than before.

A civilian who is serving food to the heroes starts a conversation with Deku revealing that his plantation was destroyed in the war. Deku apologizes, but the man tells him that won’t be necessary. Seeing the hero’s fight motivated him to do something for himself. He points out how efforts influence others to which Uraraka says she is relieved to see everyone becoming more optimistic.

Something Isn’t Right

The leaks then show Uraraka eating food while faking a smile. Something seems wrong. Back at the academy, Tsuyu says that Uraraka is headed home for a while and has been ignoring her messages. A flashback shows a reporter whose camera is running out of battery while the Twice clones are disappearing, and Uraraka’s narration over the visual says “On that day, our conclusion wasn’t caught on camera.” Back to the present where Uraraka is sitting on top of a hill watching over the city.

Uraraka is glad things are going back to normal and doesn’t want to ruin it for anybody, and that is why she’s suppressing the pain inside of her. She then remembers Toga, seeing her crying and smiling. With a hand on her stomach, Uraraka breaks down in tears, and the chapter ends with Deku arriving and calling her name.

The Epilogue Continues

While these leaks appear to tease some exciting developments for My Hero Academia in its final chapters, we suggest reading the chapter when it officially arrives to know for sure what it all means. Often leaks can be mistranslated or incorrect, so we’ll have to wait for Chapter 428’s official release to know for sure.

My Hero Academia Chapter 428 will be available to read for free via the Viz Media website on Sunday, July 21.

