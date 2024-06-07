My Hero Academia Season 7 Episode 7 Release Date Confirmed

The latest episode of My Hero Academia is right around the corner, and fans are eager to see what’s going to happen next. Let’s find out when and where we can stream the latest episode as soon as it’s available to watch.

When Does My Hero Academia Season 7, Episode 7 Release?

Screenshot via Toho

If you’re eager to get your hands on the newest episode of My Hero Academia, you’ll want to ensure you’re ready to stream on Saturday, June 15, 2024. The broadcast will go live at the following times:

2:30 AM Pacific Time

3:30 AM Mountain Time

4:30 AM Central Time

5:30 AM Eastern Time

Night owls and early risers will be the first to view this new episode, but it will be available for everyone to stream after. No matter if you’ve been a dedicated watcher since Season 1 or you’re hoping to finally dive in for yourself, knowing where you can stream My Hero Academia and its newest episodes is rather important.

Where to Stream Season 7 of My Hero Academia

Ready to watch the latest episodes, or want to start this anime for the first time? Be sure that you’ve got a subscription to Crunchyroll, as it’s the best place to view every currently available season of My Hero Academia. While other streaming platforms like Hulu and Netflix also have My Hero Academia available to watch, Crunchyroll is the only place that has all of the most recent episodes.

If you want to see if this is the anime for you, the first season is available to stream at no cost. If you want to dig in and watch every available episode, however, you’re going to need to subscribe to Crunchyroll. While they may have just raised their prices, you can always subscribe to the standard Fan plan to view all of these episodes for the lowest possible price.

My Hero Academia is available to stream on Crunchyroll.

