My Hero Academia: You’re Next Opening Theme Released Ahead of US Debut

My Hero Academia: You’re Next isn’t even available in the United States yet but that doesn’t mean fans can’t jam along to its incredible opening theme.

TOHO Animation has shared the opening sequence to its official YouTube channel, giving fans a glimpse of the action, and the incredible music they can expect to see and hear when the film finally does debut in the West.

The opening song for My Hero Academia: You’re Next is “Homunculus” by Vaundy and it perfectly captures the upbeat hero action you can expect to see in this feature film. Visually it may also be one of the best My Hero Academia OPs in recent times highlighting all of your favorite cast members and more.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next has been crushing it at the Japanese box office since its release in early August. So far the film has earned more than 1.77 billion Yen, which is roughly 12 million USD. This number will only get even more significant when the film arrives around the globe.

Fans in the United States will get their first chance to see the film on Oct. 11, 2024, when it’s scheduled to roll out in theaters across the country. You can check out the subbed trailer now to get an idea of what to expect.

It’s been a gigantic year for My Hero Academia with the manga coming to an end and Season 7 of the anime airing. Don’t forget if you want to have your voice heard you can also vote in the My Hero Academia Popularity Poll that is currently live.

While YouTube has you covered with “Homunculus” if you’d prefer to use other platforms the song is also available now on Spotify so there’s no excuse not to add this track to your playlists.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next makes its international debut this October.

