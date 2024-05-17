My Hero Rising Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 17, 2024 We added more codes!

Even without any superpowers, a hero can prove their worth and become a legend remembered for generations. There’s no shame in giving your future hero a helping hand, and My Hero Rising codes will come in handy on your mission to become a formidable champion.

All My Hero Rising Codes List

My Hero Rising Codes (Working)

5klikes: Use for x5 Rare Spins

Use for x5 Rare Spins 7kLikes : Use for x5 Common Spins

: Use for x5 Common Spins 10kMilestone : Use for x3 Epic Spins

: Use for x3 Epic Spins UPDATE: Use for x10 Common Spins



My Hero Rising Codes (Expired)

show more oops

HundredMembers

250Likes

Release

show less

How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Rising

Redeem My Hero Rising codes right off the bat by following these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open My Hero Rising in Roblox. Enter a code into the Redeem Code Here text box (1). Press the Redeem button (2) to obtain your prize.

