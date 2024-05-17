My Hero Rising in-game screenshot
My Hero Rising Codes (May 2024)

Even without any superpowers, a hero can prove their worth and become a legend remembered for generations. There’s no shame in giving your future hero a helping hand, and My Hero Rising codes will come in handy on your mission to become a formidable champion.

All My Hero Rising Codes List

My Hero Rising Codes (Working)

  • 5klikes: Use for x5 Rare Spins
  • 7kLikes: Use for x5 Common Spins
  • 10kMilestone: Use for x3 Epic Spins
  • UPDATE: Use for x10 Common Spins

My Hero Rising Codes (Expired)

oops
HundredMembers
250Likes
Release

How to Redeem Codes in My Hero Rising

Redeem My Hero Rising codes right off the bat by following these steps:

My Hero Rising title screen and code redemption text box
  1. Open My Hero Rising in Roblox.
  2. Enter a code into the Redeem Code Here text box (1).
  3. Press the Redeem button (2) to obtain your prize.

To get more rewards in Roblox experiences based on your favorite anime, visit our guides with Demon Blade Tycoon codes and Anime Dungeon Fighters codes and enjoy more freebies!

