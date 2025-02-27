My Monkey Army Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 27, 2025 We added new codes!

It’s time to monkey around and absolutely go bananas. Form your very own army of apes in order to humiliate your foes with banana throwing action and showcasing that monkeys are supreme. If you want to unlock as many monkeys as accessories as possible, you need My Monkey Army codes.

These codes will give you potions and items in order to unlock more monkeys and rare items in order to improve your primate army. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Dress To Impress Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All My Monkey Army codes list

Active My Monkey Army codes

1MILVISITS : Use for a Banana Crown

: Use for a Banana Crown 100KFAV : Use for a Star Clicker Banana

: Use for a Star Clicker Banana GASPRO : Use for a Double Strength Potion and a Double Luck Potion

: Use for a Double Strength Potion and a Double Luck Potion FOUMA : Use for a Double Coins Potion and a Double Strength Potion

: Use for a Double Coins Potion and a Double Strength Potion RELEASE: Use for a Double Luck Potion

Expired My Monkey Army codes

There are currently no expired My Monkey Army codes.

How to redeem codes in My Monkey Army

Here is an easy step-by-step guide on how to redeem My Monkey Army codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch My Monkey Army on Roblox. Press the Codes button on the right side of the screen. Enter the code in the “…” text box. Hit REDEEM and receive your goodies.

How to get more My Monkey Army codes

If you would like to look for My Monkey Army codes on your own, you can check out the Monkey Network Roblox group. However, we highly recommend simply bookmarking this article and checking up on it every now and then to see the latest active codes. We look for new codes every day, so you don’t have to.

Why are my My Monkey Army codes not working?

Be pedantic when entering My Monkey Army codes to avoid making potential spelling errors. If you are still prone to misspelling, you can simply copy the codes directly from the article and into the game. Be sure to do this as soon as you can to avoid the codes from potentially expiring.

What is My Monkey Army?

My Monkey Army is a Roblox title that focuses on collecting monkeys in order to defeat everyone in your path through the jungle. Roll for items, unlock primates, and defeat foes until you are top of the leaderboard with all your coins and potassium filled fruit.

