‘My Whole Life Is Just Torn Apart’: Tributes Pour in After the Sudden Death of ‘Gossip Girl’ Actress

Michelle Trachtenberg has died at 39. The news was first reported on Feb. 26, when multiple publications stated that the actress had passed away. Her mother reportedly found her at her apartment in Central Park South, the New York Post reports.

Recommended Videos

Sources shared with the publication that Trachtenberg appeared to have died from natural causes, which could be related to a liver transplant she had last year. The New York Police Department gave a statement to People that echoed these statements. “Upon arrival, officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased. Criminality is not suspected.”

The news has been met with an outpouring of love and sadness as fans take to social media to share their thoughts. Trachtenberg’s most recent Instagram photo was posted on Feb. 18. It is a throwback to a younger version of herself attending an event. In the caption, she wrote, “I wanted to look like naughty #tinkerbell #throwback.” Fans have flooded the comment section of the post to share their heartbreak over the news of her death.

“My whole life is just torn apart. My whole life was enjoying this woman it tears so much. I am really gonna miss you,” a distraught fan wrote. “All us 90s kids are torn. Rest easy queen,” another comment reads. Other reactions include, “Another childhood star gone way too soon,” “you were always a huge support for artists and were such a talent,” and “Goodnight, sweet girl. May you rest easy now.”

“It is with great sadness to confirm that Michelle Trachtenberg has passed away. The family requests privacy for their loss,” Gary Mantoosh, a representative for the actress said in a statement to The Post.

Trachtenberg had an impressive career, starting as a child star with a memorable performance in the 1996 film, Harriet the Spy. Some of her more notable adult roles include Gossip Girl, Guidance, and Human Kind Of.

Related: ‘Light In My Life’: Kylie Jenner’s Fans React After She Opens Up About Her Beloved Friend’s Death

Trachtenberg’s life and work impacted many, and her former costars have also expressed their sadness upon learning of her death. This includes Ed Westwick, who starred in Gossip Girl alongside Trachtenberg (she played the role of Georgina Sparks). “It’s been a long time since I’ve seen Michelle but I remember a talented, sharp, funny and warm soul,” Westwick, who played Chuck Bass, said in a statement to People. “Thinking of her and the family. So sad.”

Chace Crawford, who played Nate Archibald in the hit series, took to social media to share his thoughts. He posted several photos of them together on Instagram. “Michelle was one of a kind,” he captioned the post. “I remember her coming on set for the first time and just absolutely owning it. She was a force of nature and just so so unapologetically funny and magnetic.. remembering those years with a big smile. Just a terrible loss. Love you.”

Blake Lively, who has been in the media a lot lately due to her legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni, also took to Instagram to make a statement about Trachtenberg. She posted a photo of them together on set (where Lively starred as Serena van der Woodsen) and got emotional in her statement.

“She was electricity. You knew when she entered a room because the vibration changed. Everything she did, she did 200%,” the actress wrote. She went on to praise Trachtenberg’s work ethic and celebrate who she was as a person. “She was fiercely loyal to her friends and brave for those she loved, she was big and bold and distinctly herself,” she shared.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy