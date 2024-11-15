Mythic Quest Season 4 Returns in January 2025, Spinoff Series “Side Quest” to Debut After

Apple TV+ is certainly one of the more underrated streaming platforms, but when it does get a hit, it really hits. Mythic Quest is easily one of the most popular shows on Apple TV+, and it’s just been announced that it’ll be returning for its fourth season next year.

Mythic Quest Season 4 will debut on Apple TV+ on Jan. 29, 2025. Just like its previous three seasons, it’ll get one episode release each week, and run till March 26, 2025. This means that there will be a total of nine episode in the season. If that sounds too short, however, it was also announced that the spinoff anthology series, titled Side Quest, will make its debut on March 26 with all four episodes released on the same day.

According to the press release, Side Quest will explore the lives of Mythic Quest employees, players, and fans, and how their lives have been affected by the game in an anthological format. If these are anything like the bottle episodes from the first three seasons, I’m totally down for even more of them.

Side Quest was developed by and executive produced by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney, with Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Charlie Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones also serving as executive producers.

The first three seasons of Mythic Quest are now available exclusively on Apple TV+.

