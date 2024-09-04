NBA 2K25 Is a Slam Dunk in Nearly Every Regard [Review]

As someone who has been gaming since the early 90’s, sports games are always one of the most interesting types to watch the evolution of. Going from blocky pixels to near photo-realism in the span of just a few decades, games like NBA 2K25 continue to push the medium forward not only in its graphical presentation but also in its gameplay evolution.

The GOAT on Court and Off

Screenshot via The Escapist

Without a doubt, the NBA 2K franchise is the pinnacle of graphical evolution in sports games. Each game in the franchise inches closer to photorealism, with intricate details pushing the level of immersion to almost terrifying levels. It’s a visual treat for players on current-generation consoles, with stunning animation quality that matches the extremely detailed player models. The level of fidelity reached in NBA 2K25 is something my younger self could have only dreamed of.

Not only are players looking better than ever, the courts all shine with a personality of their own. No matter if I was playing on the home court of the Milwaukee Bucks, or playing on the duotone dome of the Brooklyn Nets, every stadium is recreated in loving detail. You can tell that the developers of NBA 2K25 really do have a passion for the game, and that ball is everything to them.

Paired with the stunning visuals is the second iteration of ProPlay, alongside a new dribble engine to make every action on the court look as if it was peeled directly from the NBA playbook. While I’ve been playing the 2K series on and off for a while, I can’t remember the last time I was this impressed by what I could do on the court.

Beyond the improved animation and graphical quality, plenty of other new features have found their way into NBA 2K25. Multiple timed shooting settings are now available, with general timing feeling more on the money than last year’s version of NBA 2K, and the ability to use the new Rhythm Shooting to feel like you’re actually in full control of the game. A variety of changeable settings also allowed me to tweak the game to my exact specifications, making it feel like a pair of custom shoes that fit just right.

Screenshot via The Escapist

Visuals can only carry a game so far, as a subpar audio experience can make even the most graphically advanced game on the market feel like a cheap imitation of what it’s emulating. That’s what keeps NBA 2K25 on the top of the leaderboard; the unrivaled effort put into its presentation. Every time I headed onto the court, it felt like an actual event that I was participating in.

If I was doing well, the commentators made sure to let me know that I was, and if I was performing unlike my normal self, scathing jabs would burn into my mind. Energetic commentary made each game feel like a make-or-break moment, with memorable plays being highlighted spectacularly. It’s been quite a while since I’ve felt this fired up playing a sports game, but here I am furiously gripping the controller as a last-second three narrows the score to just a few points.

It doesn’t matter if it’s on the court or off the court, the presentation of NBA 2K25 is unrivaled by any other sports title on the market by a very clear margin. Half-time presentations have been revamped and offer more variety, commentary is prime time, and the graphical fidelity offered here is a slam dunk.

There’s Plenty to Do Here

Screenshot via The Escapist

Not only is NBA 2K25 a leader in the presentation half, but it’s also an industry leader that pushes quality and quantity. With an extremely strong showing on the court, this is matched equally by the sheer number of game modes that I could partake in. Alongside the standard Play Now mode that threw me onto the court, a plethora of other modes threatened my free time for the upcoming months.

MyCAREER, MyTEAM, MyNBA Eras, and WNBA, alongside online play and a revamped tutorial, helped me get my footing once again to make this one stacked package. There’s a version of NBA 2K25 that exists for everyone, from those who haven’t touched a basketball game since the earliest generations of gaming to those who are willing to drop the time and effort to become the MVP of the online scene.

This also does bring up a sore spot for many members of the community: microtransactions. The MyCAREER mode is bound to be riddled with them, but this is mainly going to be a focus for those hoping to compete in the online scene. It’s going to be difficult with players for players who are hoping to stay as close to free-to-play as possible to keep up with others who can dump cash into this mode, especially since it’s almost completely dependent on it.

Screenshot via The Escapist

That’s where things become a little more difficult, and those who have experienced this in years prior know the struggle. The MyCAREER mode, while slightly cheesy and a little over the top, is a fun distraction. But those who can pay their way to win can ruin the fun, making this mode feel predatory and less like a rags-to-riches story and more like a race to see who can max out their credit card the fastest.

However, if you have a dedicated group of friends who are willing to jump on the court with you, then MyCARRER and its subsequent online portion can be some of the most fun you can have in the modern gaming space. While it can be intimidating to challenge randoms to a game of pickup basketball when you don’t know if they’ve spent their entire paycheck maxing out their character, the feeling of taking to the court in The City is unmatched.

Again, that does raise a few issues; some of the more outlandish cosmetics and items that are exclusive to the MyCAREER mode and MyCITY require you to play and win against other players. It’s a race to the finish line with timed events that can grant you something out of this world, but only if you’re willing to pony up some cash to stay competitive. If cosmetics aren’t your thing, then you don’t have as much to worry about, and you can enjoy the story that unfolds before you.

A Slam Dunk in More Ways Than One

Screenshot via The Escapist

Some of my earliest memories of gaming involved playing sports games with my older brother, and basketball games like NBA 2K on the Dreamcast are no exception. Seeing how far the series has advanced since its earliest iterations is something astonishing to behold. Even if some issues, such as its predatory microtransactions keep it from being the MVP, belittling its gameplay and graphical evolution would be dishonest.

NBA 2K25 looks and plays like a dream come true. It offers modes for every type of player, from its blacktop mode that puts pro against pro in a game of 21, to the in-depth franchise offerings. It’s a basketball fan’s dream come true, and it’s easy to see in nearly every facet of the game. It’s easy to dunk on the microtransactions, but it shows that if there’s a demand, fans will keep shelling out for those kinds of things, even if it’s something I wouldn’t personally do.

I’ll be intrigued to see what kind of further advancements can be made in the future once support for previous-generation consoles is finally dropped because it feels like NBA 2K can only keep going up from here. It feels like a game where nearly every three-point shot is made, and every slam dunk is Slam Cam worthy. It’s stunning in its presentation, but also in its quality and quantity of things to see and do.

Screenshot via The Escapist

While NBA 2K24 may have been an awkward pass last year, NBA 2K25 is checking the right boxes this time around. The improved ball handling is much appreciated, and the stellar gameplay shines brighter than ever before thanks to the implementation ProPlay in many more facets of the skeleton of the game.

I figured I would wait until the end to say this; I’m not even that much of a basketball fan, but I couldn’t stop thinking about NBA 2K25. I wanted to play more of it in any free moment that I could, and it’s genuinely sparked an interest in the sport that I’ve never truly had before. It’s a great step forward for the franchise, and I hope to continue seeing the bar of quality pushed higher with each subsequent offering from 2K Sports.

Verdict: Recommended

NBA 2K25 is available to play now. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on PlayStation 5.

