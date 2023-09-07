Netflix Relaunches Your Childhood with First Trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon

It’s been more than a decade since the last Spy Kids film hit theaters with a gimmick called Aroma-vision. if you need any idea of just how much the franchise declined in quality. However, the series has lived on thanks in part to the fact that, previous to that final film, the movies were actually pretty awesome and all those kids who watched it are now adults with their own children. Now Netflix and Robert Rodriguez, the writer and director of all the films, are bringing it back for those parents (and their children) with Spy Kids: Armageddon, which just dropped its first trailer.

You can see the trailer for Spy Kids: Armageddon, which was released by Netflix on YouTube, below.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is a reboot of the franchise and doesn’t appear to be connected to the original four films, for those concerned about the franchise’s cinematic universe and canon. The new movie involves a new set of spying children played by Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson, who accidentally help an evil game developer (Billy Magnussen) release a virus that gives him total control over all the electronics in the world. Discovering that their parents, played by Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi, are actually spies, the pair must, of course, become spies themselves in order to save the world and their parents. The cast also features D.J. Cotrona.

Rodriguez is returning to direct and write the movie, but he’s brought along his son, Racer Max, to help write Spy Kids: Armageddon. The thing that made the Spy Kids movies work was always Rodriguez’s unabashed camp and love of the overblown. The director is, of course, known for his adult action, but it’s the same over-the-top style that makes those films work that, with a few twists, makes his kids movies work as well. Everything is taken to another, almost avant-garde level, so it’s great that he’s still in control here.

Spy Kids: Armageddon will be released on Netflix on September 22.