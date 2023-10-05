Netflix’s Warrior Nun Show Creator Isn’t Involved in the Movie Trilogy

Fans of Warrior Nun, the canceled Netflix series about a warrior nun, have been waiting very patiently for news about the surprise movie trilogy that the show’s creator and showrunner, Simon Barry, announced back in August. However, the showrunner has been mostly silent about just what is going on with the series, and it turns out there’s a reason why. Barry isn’t involved with the new set of movies, despite the trilogy reportedly picking up where Season 2 of the TV series left off.

The news was confirmed by Barry on X, where he wrote, “Hey #WarriorNun family, thanks for all your comments/messages/questions etc. FYI – I have no idea what’s being announced tomorrow. I am not part of the team producing the movies, and have no deal in place for any writing or directing services.” He also noted he’ll be watching alongside all of us for an upcoming announcement tomorrow. It’s not clear what that announcement will be, but it will most likely come from Dean English, Warrior Nun‘s executive producer, as he was the one who officially confirmed the show’s revival as a trilogy of films this past August, letting everyone know we’d get more details once the WGA strike was over and people could actually talk about things they’re working on.

Obviously, Barry is not working on it at all. It’s all the more surprising considering that the showrunner was the one who led the charge to bring back Warrior Nun after Netflix abruptly canceled the show after its second season. The series, based on the comic book Warrior Nun Ariela, had garnered good reviews and a following but was canceled by Netflix. Barry, along with the rabid fanbase, went on a quest to get it renewed, and it was Barry himself who revealed that a series of films was going to be made that picked up where the show’s second season left off. However, it appears that since then he, along with a few writers for the series, have been left in the dark about what is going on.

This puts into question exactly what the trilogy of films is going to be and just who will be involved at all. It’s possible, now, that the films will be a complete reboot instead of a continuation with a new creative team behind them.