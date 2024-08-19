Netflix’s Tomb Raider Animated Series Gets Explosive First Trailer

It’s been a bit of time since we’ve heard from Lara Croft in any meaningful way, but as the teaser trailer for the new animated series Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft reveals, she’s about to make some noise.

The new series is part of Ubisofts attempt to continue the franchise in a new way after the Survivor trilogy of games (Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider) concluded. Just what that means hasn’t been fully revealed, but it looks like it may be a bridging the gap between the old games and the new as Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is set to continue on the story from that trilogy, picking up with the same Lara as she becomes the world-hopping raider of tombs we all originally met in the earlier games.

It appears that, despite her trials and tribulations in the video games, Lara has gone solo, taking on riskier and riskier adventures as she hunts for treasures around the world. However, when an ancient Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor by a thief with a shocking personal connection to the Croft family, Lara must return home to reclaim it. The ensuing fallout takes her not only back to her friends but around the world to try to find the lost item.

The Tomb Raider series is replacing longtime Lara voice actor Camilla Anne Luddington with Hayley Atwell, bringing a bit more name recognition to the show. It’s a good, if somewhat unnecessary, recasting of Lara’s voice. Joining Atwell for the series will be Allen Maldonado as Zip and Earl Baylon reprising his role from the games as Lara’s much put-upon friend Jonah.

If the animation looks familiar it’s because Netflix has returned to Powerhouse Animation, the team behind Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation, to make the series. It’s being executive produced and written by Tasha Huo (The Witcher: Blood Origin, Red Sonja).

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft will land on Netflix on Oct. 10.

