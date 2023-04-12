BAZINGA! A New Big Bang Theory Spinoff Is in the Works for Max

There are, roughly, three types of Big Bang Theory watchers. There are people who enjoyed The Big Bang Theory wholeheartedly. There are people who at first enjoyed The Big Bang Theory, then watched it slip and slide in quality, and stuck with it out of appreciation for the characters. And there are people who watched The Big Bang Theory in YouTube clips with the laugh track removed and reveled in their hatred of the show — who then linked the videos to everyone else they knew to justify their feelings. All three of these groups are the reason why Warner Bros. Discovery has announced a new Big Bang Theory spinoff TV show is in the works for Max (formerly HBO Max).

Series co-creator Chuck Lorre is developing the show, in addition to his continued work on Young Sheldon on CBS. There are presently no story details for the show at all, but per Variety, episodes are expected to run an hour and include a mostly new cast of characters. Space for cameos from the original cast would be possible though. In that sense, the show sounds like maybe a weird hybrid of Young Sheldon‘s structure and That ’90s Show‘s potential for free-flowing cameos.

The Big Bang Theory was a massive hit for CBS, and Young Sheldon is cruising on to season 7 — so a new spinoff show for Max makes good financial sense, whatever it turns out to be. The Chuck Lorre machine cannot be stopped. And if you think you hate Lorre (or if you’re looking for another reason to love him), just remember that he literally wrote the theme song for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.