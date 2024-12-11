New Pokemon Project in the Works From Aardman Animation

Over the years, Pokemon has pretty much shown up in every medium one can think of, but thanks to a newly announced project between Aardman Animation and The Pokemon Company, the franchise will once again be returning to clay.

Recommended Videos

Pokémon x Aardman

Coming in 2027! pic.twitter.com/v36y729GSp — Aardman (@aardman) December 11, 2024

The two companies announced that Aardman — the legendary claymation studio responsible for Wallace & Grommit, Sam the Sheep, and Chicken Run — will be developing a new project (or projects) that features all our favorite catchable creatures. Actually, it could be all our least favorite. There are very few details on what this partnership will produce aside from the general assumption that it will be in Aardman’s signature animation style and that it will feature multiple adventures, not just one. That means we could be getting a new TV show, a series of films, or even just a bunch of YouTube shorts out of this.

The official statement is that this is a “special project” that will bring Aardman’s unique style of storytelling to the Pokemon universe in brand-new adventures.” We won’t get to see that unique style applied to Pikachu for a long while, however, as whatever the project is won’t be released until 2027.

“This is a dream partnership for Pokemon. Aardman are masters of their craft, and we have been blown away by their talent and creativity. What we have been working on together ensures our global Pokémon fans are in for a treat!” said Taito Okiura, VP of marketing and media at The Pokemon Company International.

Both Aardman and TPC have a partnership with Netflix at the moment, meaning there is a high likelihood that whatever is going to show up with show up there, especially since TPC’s other stop-motion series Pokemon Concierge is streaming there as well. However, for now, we’ll just have to settle for the image of a Poke Ball made out of clay.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy