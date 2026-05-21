Young man aiming a handgun against a golden background — promo art for 007 First Light game.
IO Interactive
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007 First Light release times confirmed as IO kills the New Zealand trick

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Paul McNally
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Last Updated On: May 21, 2026 4:49 pm CEST

007 First Light is nearly here, and IO Interactive has now confirmed exactly when Bond clocks in for duty around the world.

The new James Bond origin story launches simultaneously worldwide on May 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. That means there is no rolling midnight launch, no region hopping, and sadly no “New Zealand trick” to get in early. Everyone gets access at the same moment, which works out as 3PM BST in the UK.

Players with digital pre-orders get the Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade included, which also grants 24 hours of early access. That moves the start time to May 26 at 3PM BST, or the equivalent time in your region.

IO Interactive’s 007 First Light follows a younger Bond before he becomes the polished killer we know from the films. This is Bond earning the number, not sipping through it. Expect espionage, gadgets, car chases, and plenty of the studio’s Hitman DNA, although this is being pitched as a more cinematic action-adventure than a straight reskin of Agent 47’s finest work. IO describes it as a “thrilling narrative action-adventure” about Bond as a young MI6 recruit.

The confirmed launch times are below.

LocationStandard release timeEarly access timeTimezone
Los Angeles, USMay 27, 2026 – 7:00 AMMay 26, 2026 – 7:00 AMPDT
Chicago, USMay 27, 2026 – 9:00 AMMay 26, 2026 – 9:00 AMCDT
New York, USMay 27, 2026 – 10:00 AMMay 26, 2026 – 10:00 AMEDT
São Paulo, BrazilMay 27, 2026 – 11:00 AMMay 26, 2026 – 11:00 AMGMT-3
London, UKMay 27, 2026 – 3:00 PMMay 26, 2026 – 3:00 PMBST
Paris, FranceMay 27, 2026 – 4:00 PMMay 26, 2026 – 4:00 PMCEST
Berlin, GermanyMay 27, 2026 – 4:00 PMMay 26, 2026 – 4:00 PMCEST
Mumbai, IndiaMay 27, 2026 – 7:30 PMMay 26, 2026 – 7:30 PMIST
Tokyo, JapanMay 27, 2026 – 11:00 PMMay 26, 2026 – 11:00 PMJST
Sydney, AustraliaMay 28, 2026 – 12:00 AMMay 27, 2026 – 12:00 AMAEST
Auckland, New ZealandMay 28, 2026 – 2:00 AMMay 27, 2026 – 2:00 AMNZST
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Paul McNally
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Paul McNally has been around consoles and computers since his parents bought him a Mattel Intellivision in 1980. He has been a prominent games journalist since the 1990s, spending over a decade as editor of popular print-based video games and computer magazines, including a market-leading PlayStation title. Paul has written high-end gaming content for GamePro, Official Australian PlayStation Magazine, PlayStation Pro, Amiga Action, Mega Action, ST Action, GQ, Loaded, and the The Mirror. He has also hosted panels at retro-gaming conventions and can regularly be found guesting on gaming podcasts and Twitch shows. Believing that the reader deserves actually to enjoy what they are reading is a big part of Paul’s ethos when it comes to gaming journalism, elevating the sites he works on above the norm. Reach out on X.
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