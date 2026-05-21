007 First Light release times confirmed as IO kills the New Zealand trick

007 First Light is nearly here, and IO Interactive has now confirmed exactly when Bond clocks in for duty around the world.

The new James Bond origin story launches simultaneously worldwide on May 27, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. That means there is no rolling midnight launch, no region hopping, and sadly no “New Zealand trick” to get in early. Everyone gets access at the same moment, which works out as 3PM BST in the UK.

Players with digital pre-orders get the Digital Deluxe Edition upgrade included, which also grants 24 hours of early access. That moves the start time to May 26 at 3PM BST, or the equivalent time in your region.

IO Interactive’s 007 First Light follows a younger Bond before he becomes the polished killer we know from the films. This is Bond earning the number, not sipping through it. Expect espionage, gadgets, car chases, and plenty of the studio’s Hitman DNA, although this is being pitched as a more cinematic action-adventure than a straight reskin of Agent 47’s finest work. IO describes it as a “thrilling narrative action-adventure” about Bond as a young MI6 recruit.

The confirmed launch times are below.

Location Standard release time Early access time Timezone Los Angeles, US May 27, 2026 – 7:00 AM May 26, 2026 – 7:00 AM PDT Chicago, US May 27, 2026 – 9:00 AM May 26, 2026 – 9:00 AM CDT New York, US May 27, 2026 – 10:00 AM May 26, 2026 – 10:00 AM EDT São Paulo, Brazil May 27, 2026 – 11:00 AM May 26, 2026 – 11:00 AM GMT-3 London, UK May 27, 2026 – 3:00 PM May 26, 2026 – 3:00 PM BST Paris, France May 27, 2026 – 4:00 PM May 26, 2026 – 4:00 PM CEST Berlin, Germany May 27, 2026 – 4:00 PM May 26, 2026 – 4:00 PM CEST Mumbai, India May 27, 2026 – 7:30 PM May 26, 2026 – 7:30 PM IST Tokyo, Japan May 27, 2026 – 11:00 PM May 26, 2026 – 11:00 PM JST Sydney, Australia May 28, 2026 – 12:00 AM May 27, 2026 – 12:00 AM AEST Auckland, New Zealand May 28, 2026 – 2:00 AM May 27, 2026 – 2:00 AM NZST

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