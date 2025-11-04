Abxylute is finally launching that 3D handheld after Tencent and Intel announced it a year ago

Abxylute will launch its first PC handheld on Kickstarter later this month, and I cannot believe that this thing is finally landing. The 3D One was originally announced as a partnership between Intel and Tencent, the Chinese monolith with investments everywhere. That was last November.

It’s unclear what happened between the three companies to wind up in this situation, but at some point, Abxylute took over production of the machine. However, it’s not just a PC handheld; it comes with a glasses-free 3D screen, which is probably why this thing is around $500 to $799 more than the ROG Xbox Ally X. It’s even more expensive than the Lenovo Legion Go 2, which is already a bad deal in and of itself.

I give you two different prices, because, like with a lot of hardware on Kickstarter, the early bird price is different from the MSRP. On Kickstarter, it’ll begin at $1499, but jump to $1799 at launch.

Abxylute goes with Intel, probably because they had to

The Abxylute 3D One will be one of the only handhelds currently using Intel chips. So far, it’s been MSI and that’s about it. Inside the 3D One is last year’s announced chip, the Ultra 7 258V, which, in comparison to AMD’s current fare, it’s not in the best position.

Tests conducted last year by PC Gamer showed that 258V in a laptop struggles to push games like Hitman 3, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Cyberpunk over the 40fps boundary. However, that was a year ago, so with a bunch of updates under its belt, it seems like performance – or stability – has improved, but it’ll still be a system you’ll play games on low settings with a dollop of frame generation to boot.

Frame generation can’t save everything

Over on NotebookCheck, MSI’s Claw handheld performed about the same in June of this year, but again, this is on Medium settings. In videos shown by Abyxlute of titles like Black Myth: Wukong and Hogwarts Legacy, they show these games pushing the hardware with a ludicrous resolution of up to 1600p.

While it’s impressive that they appear to be hitting around 37fps for Hogwarts at 1600p, and 60fps with frame generation on at 1200p for Black Myth, it probably isn’t the best way to play it. Especially as the example of Black Myth shows the direct issue with slapping frame generation onto poorly running games. It’s not a cure-all; it expects a minimum frame rate to be able to generate frames without noticeable input lag.

In the video, you can clearly see the stick being moved and the camera catching up a good second later. The hardware inside just can’t run at these resolutions, and it’s a fault Lenovo ran into, too, with its first Legion Go. That ran at 1600p and for a good majority of my time with it, I spent it at 800p just to get the right performance out of it.

With possible additional hardware using up resources, especially to power that 3D screen, it’s not clear how well the games will run in a real environment.

The handheld space is waiting for its next generational leap, and the current hardware isn’t it. It’s faster than the previous years (or 2023 in this case), but this is more of a hop across a gap, rather than the almighty leap needed. There’s a reason Valve hasn’t released an upgraded Steam Deck yet.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy