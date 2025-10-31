The ARC Raiders 2025 content roadmap promises plenty of new content

Embark Studios has released ARC Raiders’ content roadmap for the next few months.

There are a lot of plans in store for the remainder of 2025. The extraction shooter will be getting new events, weapons, quests, and a map. We didn’t get too many specifics, but it looks quite promising.

ARC Raiders 2025 content roadmap

Image Credit: Embark Studios

As promised, we now have a preliminary roadmap for the remainder of the year. Here’s a breakdown:

Ongoing:

New map conditions

New feats and trials

New cosmetics

Quality-of-life updates

More surprises (guess we’ll have to wait…)

North Line Update (November)

New map: Stella Montis

Community Unlock event

New ARC machines: Matriarch and Shredder

New gameplay items

New quests

Cold Snap Update (December)

Snowfall map condition

Flickering Flames event

Expedition departure window

New Raider Deck

New quests

Honestly, it’s making me want to download the game (although I just got The Outer Worlds 2). The promise of quests and events will keep players grinding while the new map and game content will shake up the action.

Plus, we need some new quests after the current ones keep annoying players.

