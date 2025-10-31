A player wearing tactical gear and a hood stands over a fallen opponent on a grassy hillside in Arc Raiders, with misty mountains in the background.
The ARC Raiders 2025 content roadmap promises plenty of new content

Last Updated On: Nov 1, 2025 12:37 am CET

Embark Studios has released ARC Raiders’ content roadmap for the next few months.

There are a lot of plans in store for the remainder of 2025. The extraction shooter will be getting new events, weapons, quests, and a map. We didn’t get too many specifics, but it looks quite promising.

ARC Raiders 2025 content roadmap

arc raiders road map 2025
Image Credit: Embark Studios

As promised, we now have a preliminary roadmap for the remainder of the year. Here’s a breakdown:

Ongoing:

  • New map conditions
  • New feats and trials
  • New cosmetics
  • Quality-of-life updates
  • More surprises (guess we’ll have to wait…)

North Line Update (November)

  • New map: Stella Montis
  • Community Unlock event
  • New ARC machines: Matriarch and Shredder
  • New gameplay items
  • New quests

Cold Snap Update (December)

  • Snowfall map condition
  • Flickering Flames event
  • Expedition departure window
  • New Raider Deck
  • New quests

Honestly, it’s making me want to download the game (although I just got The Outer Worlds 2). The promise of quests and events will keep players grinding while the new map and game content will shake up the action.

Plus, we need some new quests after the current ones keep annoying players.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
