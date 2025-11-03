ARC Raiders players find easy tips for taking out Bastions – here’s how to beat them

Bastions are one of the heavy-hitting ARCs you will find patrolling around several maps in ARC Raiders. These things are quite strong and are one of the main ARCs you’ll need to kill for purple-quality crafts at your base. Players will need Bastion Cells as part of the endgame crafts, as you’ll be able to recycle them into advanced power cells for better shields, get medium gun parts for weapon crafting, or other bits and pieces for your needs. If you need assistance getting Bastion Power Cells, among other items, players are starting to share tips on their strategies to kill them.

How to take down Bastions in ARC Raiders

As it stands, the Bastion has two major weaknesses:

The joint hinges are marked in yellow

The rear and (to a lesser extent) the top armor of the Bastion

Think of this thing like a Walker with weak mechanical areas, and a tank with weak rear armor.

Okay, so some general tips for taking down Bastions are via the Hullbreakers and Wolfpacks. Wolfpacks are your big, explosive grenades that hit ARCs really hard. These are your standard go-to explosive for any big armor on the maps. It takes roughly one to two Wolfpacks, depending on some other damage factors or missed throws.

Don’t go breaking my hull

Hullbreakers are also a gun you can bring that deals big damage to any armored part, making Bastions incredibly easier. If you get these, then a few grenades or Hullbreakers will take down Bastions easily enough for the rest of your arsenal to kill them off. Bring a few of each and you’ll be fine.

However, if you want some cheaper ways of taking down ARCs, then there are a few strategies. These are also handy for solo players too.

One Reddit user says you can kite Bastions on Blue Gate to tight-angle doors around the garage area. It is possible to bring some of the Bastions towards the doorways. Take a heavy ammo weapon, like the Ferro, and hit away at the legs and joints, which are considered weak zones for the Bastions. The legs will break, preventing it from moving. From there, you can then run out and hit it with harder-hitting weapons or melee it, avoiding its rotating machine gun to avoid dying to it.

Reddit user, Suffered says that on Buried City, you can find some Bastions around Plaza Rosa. There’s a tall church tower you can climb up, giving you a high vantage point. From here, you can chuck Fuse Timers, grenades, Wolfpacks over the top and hit the weak rear armor fairly easily with them, making even weaker explosives much better.

Over on Discord, some players mention that on Space Port, you can find Rocketeers and Bastions close together. If you use a Lure grenade on the Bastion, the Rocketeer can shoot at the lure grenades around the Bastion and weaken it for you, before it flies away.

So, there are a lot of strategies you can employ to take down Bastions in ARC Raiders. You don’t always need the big guns to deal with them. Just some strategic use of the map design and the

