Arc Raiders Bombardiers are getting easier to kill thanks to players sharing their tips and strategies

Bombardiers are another of the heavy-hitting ARCs you’ll come across patrolling several areas in ARC Raiders, alongside the Bastion. These things are absolute units, with their thick armor and mobile artillery operation harassing players when detected. While they pack a mean punch, they will offer players some decent rewards, with the chance of getting Bombardier Cells for mid-tier gear bench crafts, alongside other mechanical, circuitry, and ARC-related mid-game items.

Thankfully, some players have figured out strategies for Bombardiers in ARC Raiders, making them less threatening in various situations.

In terms of the main weaknesses, they are as follows:

Rear plating – its back armor is thin and completely unprotected.

Joint hinges – like other ARCs, damage here will slow its movement.

Post-barrage window – after firing its mortar shells, it has a short reload phase where it can’t retaliate.

Drones – Bombardiers often rely on accompanying Spotter drones. These can be killed by players, making it easier to get closer to Bombardiers without them noticing you, with some longer distance shots, taking out their rotors.

ARC Raiders Bombardiers tips

In general, look for a position with some form of cover overhead. This will be important for battling the Bombardiers’ top attacks. It’s even better if you can sort of bring it to certain locations with a low roof, limiting its firing arcs.

If you’re fighting it in the open, get close, as close as you can, let it spend its salvo, then close in for some top attacks yourself with grenades, Wolfpacks, Hullpiercers, etc. Snap Grenades can also work when they are exposed properly.

If you want some decent areas, try the Blue Gate map near the warehouses. These places often are tight for space for the Bombardier to be effective at firing. You can try Space Port too, and use the Guard Towers as a means to get angles on Bombardiers patrolling around the inner part of the Space Port.

There are also generally decent locations, like on Rosa Plaza in Buried City. The higher rooftops and church towers offer good locations to get over-the-top grenades or Wolfpacks on a Bombardier. The same goes for the aforementioned Guard Towers on Space Port or high up in the windows in the Space Port admin buildings to get easy glances at the top armor of the Bombardiers.

People in the Discord say the Flame Bomb grenades and Snap Grenades are also effective for dealing damage to the Bombardiers. If the top core of the Bombardiers ignites, it will slowly drain the enemy down and eventually cause it to self-destruct, as seen from this video where a Wolfpack hits the internal firing mechanism as the Bombardier fires its salvo, causing huge damage while its armored carapace is opened up for the salvo.

These tips should help you kill the Bombardier in Arc Raiders and get the rewards you need from them.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy