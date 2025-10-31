Arc Raider’s Call Supply Station quest is giving players issues – here’s some tips

One of the early quests that players are finding in Arc Raiders is the Call Supply Station quest. The mission is a pain for many due to the hard-to-find nature of the Call Supply Stations’ objectives. These things are set spawns across the map, but there’s no clue if they are active or not on the map at any given time. So, the requirement to find these is proving hard for those looking to mainline the quests in the game.

Call Station Drop Locations

As it stands, the community is coming together to figure out where the Call Supply Stations are. A few streamers like DannehTV and others have made an interactive map to help find the Call Supply Stations on the Battleground Dam map. You can keep this on the side if you’d like, as it will give you some ideas where some can spawn on the map.

Saying that, it could be a little hard with no proper image verification. We know for certain a few spawn points. Again, there’s no guarantee they will spawn during your raid, but the locations where they may spawn are as follows:

Control Tower: To the immediate east of the Dam’s Control Tower POI

Primary Facility – Center of that area of the map, near the Control Tower, actually.

Hydroponic Dome Complex – In the centre of the area, by some bushes.

Power Generation Complex – To the southeast edge of the area.

You can also get an idea of where some of the Call Supply Stations are via the flares that go off. These could be defeated players requesting aid. But, they could also be the flares that can spawn as a Supply Station is called. If you do find one,you need to hold the interaction on it to call one in, which sends a flare up. This will attract ARCS nearby and will eventually call a supply pack down in that area for you to loot.

This is how you complete the quest. But, just be aware that other players can pay attention to the flares, and you’re guaranteed ARCs to investigate the area too. Hopefully, this helps to speed up what otherwise is a hard quest to beat fairly early on. We also have a few tips to share on the Field Depots too if you’re stuck on that quest too.

