ARC Raiders Dam Control Tower Key is needed after exploit got patched – here’s how to get it

Back during several tests and the Server Slam, one of the high-tier ARC Raiders loot spots was the Dam Control Tower. Back then, you could go to the roof and drop into the windows to get the loot. However, with the Server Slam balance changes and the live launch, that method no longer works reliably. So, if you want some early game high-tier loot, you are going to need to grab the Dam Control Tower Keycard in ARC Raiders.

Unfortunately, the Dam Control Tower key in ARC Raiders is a random spawn. Most POIs on each map have some form of key location, which contains better-than-average loot for that POI. But the keys tend to spawn in other POIs completely randomly as loot. It’s similar to the key looting system in Tarkov, Delta Force, and other such systems. It helps encourage diversifying loot drops and getting rewarded for going to another area to try your luck.

The key has higher spawn chances in the Research & Administration building, particularly inside drawers and cabinets. Residential areas also show decent spawn rates for this key. Players have reported finding it in Ruby Residence and various apartments across the Dam Battlegrounds map.

Now, the Dam Control Tower key is a big-ticket item. Most players know what’s in there, thanks to the Server Slam. The game also states it is a high-tier area. Inside the locked room, you’ll find multiple high-value containers, rare loot boxes, and resource crates. The room typically contains premium weapon attachments, mid-to-high tier weapons, abundant ammo of various types, shield rechargers, bandages, and crafting materials. There are also legendary blueprints and recipes to grab in here, which again, really gives your crafting potential a massive boost.

The room sits near the top of the Control Tower, accessible via elevator and zipline. However, the area is patrolled by turrets and ARC units, making it a contested zone. Players frequently rotate through this location, so expect PvP encounters. I do get this key. It’s better to safely extract it in your pocket, and then grab it for the next raid with a better-suited PvP loadout so you can maximize your opportunity to loot the area. Hopefully, you now get why the Dam Control Tower Key is shortly contested for players, and why so much PvP happens around the control tower.

