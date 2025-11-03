ARC Raiders devs giving out Raider Tokens to compensate for login queues

Embark Studios has announced that all players are getting 500 free Raider tokens to compensate for the disruption to the ARC Raiders servers. Late Sunday evening, the player base hit a peak of 320k players, and the results caused the servers to seemingly overwhelm. To offset this, the devs were forced to put a login queue into the game to restrict the number of players actually in the servers, helping to offset the issues with party, matchmaking, and getting into raids themselves.

To help ease the teething issues, the ARC Raiders devs are giving 500 free Raider tokens to assist with whatever you want. Throw on top the starter Raider Deck offers 500 Raider Tokens, which can easily get you to 1000. With 1000, that makes it easier to get closer to the premium skins in the store if you want to buy one with a smaller currency pack. So, it’s quite nice if you look at it from a saving perspective.

The rewards should go to player mailboxes over the next few hours or days. They will arrive eventually. Those of you who played the Server Slam should also get your Hiker Backpack too, alongside the Raider Tokens in the mail.

As it stands, the servers are still hard hit. There are issues with matchmaking, voice chats, and the party system. To ease the stress on those servers and features, the devs are maintaining the login queue to the servers to counterbalance the issue while the devs work on the backend infrastructure to get the game in a better and more stable spot for the demand the game has seen. There has still not been an update as of 20:36 CET on Sunday evening, bar a message that they are still investigating, with the login queues going live around 11 PM CET and have not been disabled since.

The devs had to employ a login queue on day 1 to mitigate the burst of traffic coming into the servers. It seems like the devs were unprepared to withstand some of the high traffic their game has had with its popularity explosion since launch.

