Arknights: Endfield announces it’ll run Beta II in November

Hypergryph, the studio behind the upcoming Arknights: Endfield, is readying to open up for a second beta test. It’s still closed off and requires a sign-up, but the beta is set to hit November 28 on PC, iOS, and Android.

The gacha game is a spinoff of the massively popular tower defence game, bringing it in line with other major players in the space. Endfield brings the game to a 3D action RPG, as we’ve seen since Genshin Impact completely upended the business.

Weirdly, the game will also incorporate a base-building mechanic that’s being compared to Satisfactory or Factorio. The whole conveyor belt spaghetti genre has already gobbled my time with Dyson Sphere Program and the aforementioned Satisfactory, but add anime ladies to the mix? I might wind up more hooked to this.

What’s in the Arknights: Endfield Beta 2?

The beta will contain:

A “rebuilt” story and a new region

New characters and updated combat

Access to the factory system and more features like photo mode

“Enhanced controls and visuals” on PC and mobile

Hypergryph also reminds prospective players that pre-registering for the game will net them a five-star character when the community tips over to 5 million followers.

Arknights: Endfield is hotly anticipated. It’s also gotten the nickname of “Whenfield” because it was announced three years ago. During Apple’s iPhone 17 announcement, it appeared in the show with an inkling of its release date.

This month also saw something that Arknight fans have been begging for. Buried in the Chinese approvals, a PC client for the original game has been given the thumbs up for release.

