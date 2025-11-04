Battlefield 6 console players may see nerfed aim assist very soon

Ah, the age-old debate continues in Battlefield 6: mouse and keyboard versus controller. Since mouse and keyboard is seen as more reactive and precise, console players are often given aim assist in shooters to even the playing field. However, developers may have buffed aim assist a bit too much in Battlefield 6.

Aim assist has long been a point of frustration for competitive FPS players. Is it too much of a handicap for console players? Does it make the playstyle different? That discussion is continuing in Battlefield 6, with developers revealing a new aim assist system after receiving player feedback.

Battlefield 6 will change aim assist for console players

On X, the Battlefield 6 Console and Controller Design Lead, Matthew Nickerson, shared that devs are working on a new aim assist system.

According to Nickerson, the team is moving to an orbital aim assist system, which will make the aim assist feel less sticky and have a more consistent movement slowdown. This should allow console players to move their reticle without as much interference from the aim assist.

On top of changing the aim assist, developers are also looking at reducing recoil. Console players currently have a 25% reduction, which some may find OP.

Far less stickiness so it does not create that rotational persistence that is currently live. Consistent slow down, no ramp. Recoil reduction is a separate system from AA but will be getting adjusted also once the new tech is online. — Matthew Nickerson (@The_n0ttus) November 4, 2025

It’s currently unclear when these console updates will go live, but it appears to be pretty soon.

