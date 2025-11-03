Street Fighter’s Chun-Li arriving in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves this winter

Remember the days when you played a specific fighting game because you had learned a character and could just obliterate all your mates with the same move over and over? Now we cover a lot of fighting games here at The Escapist, but I am not talking the pros here; I am talking people like me. Button mashers who like to think they are good at games, but actually can’t pull off the simplest moves in Street Fighter.

These days characters are perfectly comfortable crossing over between IPs, and since Fatal Fury: City of the Woves came out alongside the likes of Street Fighter 6, we have had character crossovers like no other.

SNK now tells us: “As part of its collaboration with the Street Fighter series, Chun-Li joins fellow Metro City mainstay Ken in City of the Wolves. Their inclusion amounts to a crossover like no other, with Fatal Fury’s own Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui already standing among the Street Fighter 6 roster.”

Season Pass content is a big business in games like these and other mainstays, such as Mortal Kombat, which has even featured characters like Robocop making an appearance. There is so much available beyond the base game to get stuck into with pop culture icons everywhere.

Chun-Li was always one of many people’s favourite characters, way back to Street Fighter II days on the Super Nintendo, so her arrival in Fatal Fury is going to cause a stir.

Check out the trailer below, which is a bit corny and includes a little encroachment on personal space, which is weird.

When is Chun-Li coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves?

Chun-Li will arrive as part of the new Season Pass 1, which we are told will be released this “winter” – nothing more specific than that at this stage, but it can’t be long as it is definitely getting colder out there right now.

What we know about Chun-Li in Fatal Fury

Chun-Li will be available in two modes. This is what we know so far.

Arcade Mode: Chun-Li graces South Town in response to rumors surrounding the infamous criminal syndicate Shadaloo.

Chun-Li graces South Town in response to rumors surrounding the infamous criminal syndicate Shadaloo. Episodes of South Town: Chun-Li’s single-player RPG adventure centers around an invitation to share her kung fu knowledge and expertise with the people of South Town.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy