Civ VII’s first DLC, Tides of Power arrives today – well sort of

Civilization VII had a rocky start to life, but we are still super confident that eventually it will get there. The devs are already making large changes to the original vision for the game, which, depending on your viewpoint, could be a good or bad thing.

There has never been a bad Civ game yet, and this is not going to be the first, but today, as sort of a thank you for sticking by it in its first year, Firaxis is releasing the game’s first DLC free of charge to current players, although it’s not quite as simple as that

Tides of Power DLC release schedule

There are a few caveats with the Tides of Power release. First, it is free to Civ VII players and will remain so until the new year, with Firaxis saying:



“This bundle will be available for FREE for owners of Civilization VII as a limited-time offer from November 4, 2025, at 7 AM PT to January 5, 2026, at 6:59 AM PT. Starting Jan 5, 2026, at 7 AM PT, this bundle will be available as a paid add-on.

So, with the base game being on sale on Epic Game Store right now, as we assume we may get a useful discount in the Steam Winter Sale when that arrives, it could be a very good time to pick it up ahead of what’s to come.

What’s included in Tides of Power?

The Tides of Power DLC includes the following content:

2 new leaders: Edward Teach, Sayyida al Hurra

4 new civilizations: Tonga, Republic of Pirates, Ottomans, Iceland

4 new Wonders: Great Lighthouse, Nan Madol, Great Blue Hole, Mapu’a Vaea Blowholes

With that in mind, the important news is that even though the DLC is available today (November 4th), not all of the above content is arriving at the same time and will be spread out over the coming months. Here are the dates and estimates we know so far.

Edward Teach pack: October – December 2025

Republic of Pirates pack – October – December 2025

Tonga pack – October – December 2025

Wonder pack – October – December 2025

Sayyida al Hurra pack – October – December 2025

Ottomans pack – October – December 2025

Iceland pack – October – December 2025

So, little to go off there, and the description does say: “This is a pack of content that is released over a period of time.” It’s a strange one, that may become clearer when it actually unlocks in a few hours’ time.

The pirate stuff will be pretty cool though, we are looking forward to that/ As ever, more information as we get it.

