Cygames speeds up Umamusume for global players with horse-sized update

Just when I thought I was out, they drag me back in. Umamusume: Pretty Derby, the anime horse girl racing gacha game, is getting a massive balance patch with dozens of changes. These changes will hit on November 11 and should actually make the game a little easier.

Most, if not all, of the update is actually from the first anniversary update in Japan, which launched in 2022. The original idea appeared to be that Cygames, the developer, would move Global players through a similar update schedule, just four years behind. Now, Global players will reap the rewards that Japanese players had to wait a year for.

The general gist is that the game is now far friendlier in the career mode. Umamusume is technically a rogue-like, where failure means resetting to zero during the next attempt at winning the tournament. Major problems that came with this are that there’d be certain conditions or events that’d happen within the run that could nuke your chances with no way to regain a footing.

As such, Cygames has tinkered with the bad conditions that pop up during the scenario. These will include changes like recovering more energy if your Uma has Night Owl. During the Summer Camp sections, your Uma will also be cured of any bad conditions when using the combined Rest and Recreation.

Guts is no longer useless in Umamusume

Part of this update is making Guts less irrelevant. In-game, the Guts stat will help the Uma drain less stamina during a race. However, training the horse girls in Stamina effectively enough makes it useless, as they’ll never drain enough stamina to run out.

Guts will also now play into the new race mechanics being added. Spot Struggle, Duelling, and Runaway. Here’s a very brief look at how these work:

Spot Struggle – Front runners gain extra speed based on their Guts stat when 3.75 meters from each other

Duelling – When multiple Umas meet the same conditions, all those in a Duel will gain additional Target Speed and Acceleration

Runaway – Similar to Spot Struggle, but Umas need to be 5 meters from each other

Dozens of abilities get overhauls

On top of this, Umamusume has completely adjusted dozens of different abilities. Requirements have been eased up, or effects extended. Along with this, changes to events that happen during each run have been altered, but Cygames hasn’t specified exactly what; however, trawling through a 2022 patch note guide might help. If you can read Japanese.

Cygames does warn that anyone with an in-progress game when the update hits will lose their progress. So, maybe just close out of that fully before November 11.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy