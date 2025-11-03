Delisted Xbox 360 games have shown up on Microsoft’s store, but why are they “coming soon?”

Microsoft may be bringing back some older Xbox 360 games.

Sharp-eyed gamers spotted a bunch of delisted Xbox 360 games on the Microsoft Store with a banner that reads “coming soon.” This only strengthens the rumor that an Xbox 360 emulator was coming to an Xbox console of some sort.

It was previously believed to be one of the features in a new Xbox console, but it could be sooner than expected based on the most recent update.

Is the Xbox Series X|S getting delisted Xbox 360 games?

In the North American and UK versions of the Microsoft Store, gamers started noticing delisted Xbox 360 titles “coming soon.”

In some regions, previously delisted Xbox 360 titles on the Microsoft Store are now showing a “coming soon” label. It’s unclear whether this is an intentional change or a technical glitch. pic.twitter.com/oO1IxUPlFd — JB (@JBishie) November 2, 2025

This may seem like a straightforward “alrighty then” update, but it should be noted that Microsoft deactivated the Xbox 360 marketplace in July 2024. This made some games impossible to play on the Xbox Series X|S.

While some are wondering if it’s a technical glitch, others are wondering if Microsoft is improving its backward compatibility features to allow these Xbox 360 games to run on the Xbox Series X|S. This is due to a job ad Microsoft posted earlier this year, looking for a Principal Software Engineer who could help with backward compatibility.

However, this is likely a mixture of both. These games are probably not coming back to the Xbox Series X|S and are instead going to be on the next Xbox console.

As Microsoft struggles to sell Xbox consoles, having these popular retro games on the new console could be a good selling point. Former Xbox boss Mike Ybarra recently told Microsoft that its consoles were “dead” as sales continued to plummet. Is a powerful, overpriced new console with old games on it the answer for Xbox?

