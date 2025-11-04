Months after promising a Destiny 2 roadmap, Bungie responds to fan frustration ahead of next month’s Renegades expansion: ‘Cannot apologize enough’

Oh boy, could Bungie do with a win right now. The embattled developer has delayed Marathon indefinitely following allegations of plagiarism, while Destiny 2 appears to be haemorrhaging players to the point where many in the community wondered if new owner Sony was looking to shut the long-running loot shooter down.

Still, there’s life in the old dog yet, and a few weeks out from the upcoming Star Wars-themed Renegades expansion, Bungie released a fresh trailer showcasing some exotic gear for the game’s upcoming content drop.

Perhaps just as noteworthy, however, was Bungie’s Communications Manager responding to a fan query about a roadmap promised months ago.

Bungie responds to fan demands for a roadmap

Referring to a roadmap planned after Destiny 2’s Edge of Fate expansion, which didn’t so much divide the playerbase as trigger a “Everyone Disliked That”, Fallout-style reaction, one fan asked why the “radio silence”.

In response, Dylan Gafner, Bungie’s Principal Communications Manager for Destiny, responded, “Cannot apologize enough for the delay here. Team’s still jamming. Hope to have some comms out soon.”

“Please continue to yell at me directly, and I say this without any sarcasm. They’re focused on our immediate and long term future.”

“I am happy to take 100% of the blame here in promising comms early that we could not execute on in the projected timeline.”

Renegades will launch on December 2, so we’re getting close now, and the game really does need a shot in the arm.

Aside from the aforementioned Edge of Fate, a free update called Ash & Iron left fans even less satisfied thanks to a litany of bugs and content lacking in any real excitement.

Renegades, which is a bizarre collaboration with Lucasfilm that will bring lightsabers into the Destiny universe, will give way to another free update, Shadow & Order, in March 2026.

Fans have also been curious as to where game director Tyson Green is. After assuming the role after the departure of Joe Blackburn, the longtime Bungie staffer has kept entirely behind the scenes, while Bungie has suffered rounds of layoffs in recent years with Sony reportedly keeping a close eye on the studio following its purchase of it for $3.6 billion.

