Dispatch Episode 5 & 6 release time – what do we know about them so far? We’re expecting a big cliffhanger

|

Last Updated On: Nov 3, 2025 11:15 am CET

Exciting times once again as we near the release of the next pair of Dispatch episodes. We are already halfway through the release schedule, which means, after the release of Episodes 5 and 6, we will have just two more to go. This makes us a little bit sad as the game has been one of the most enjoyable we have played in 2025.

With that said, then, what can we expect from this penultimate Dispatch drop? Well, the whole thing so far has been like a TV show, so there is no way we aren’t getting an important point of the story arc at the end of Episode 6. We expect a big old cliffhanger right here with a week-long wait to find out the conclusion.

Dispatch Episode 5 release date

Dispatch Episodes 5 and 6 release at 9 AM Pacific Time on Wednesday, the 5th of November.

To find out when Dispatch Episode 5 (and indeed 6) launches in your part of the world, you can refer to the handy table below.

If you want to see when the final two episodes will be unleashed, then check out the full release schedule here.

Dispatch Episode 3 and 4
City / RegionLocal TimeTime Zone
Los Angeles9:00 AMPT
Mexico City11:00 AMCST
New York12:00 PMET
São Paulo2:00 PMBRT
London5:00 PMGMT
Paris / Berlin6:00 PMCET
Istanbul8:00 PMTRT
New Delhi10:30 PMIST
Beijing / Singapore1:00 AM (Nov 6)CST / SGT
Tokyo2:00 AM (Nov 6)JST
Seoul2:00 AM (Nov 6)KST
Sydney4:00 AM (Nov 6)AEDT
Auckland6:00 AM (Nov 6)NZDT

How to unlock Dispatch Episodes 5 and 6

If you bought the game originally, the episodes will unlock automatically at the times above. Some people struggled last week with how to get them to appear, with the game still saying they were locked, but all you need to do if this happens to you is make sure you force the game to download the update on either Steam or PlayStation Store.

Episodes 3 and 4’s download was around 2.5 GB, so it is a shame they can’t just unlock without a big download, but they don’t, so make sure you get them coming down the pipes as soon as the game unlocks for you.

You can hit the Dispatch button below to find all our great Dispatch content here on The Escapist, and if you have been struggling with the bomb puzzle in Episode 4 and still need to sort that before the next two parts drop, we have you covered here.

