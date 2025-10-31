Ultimate Scream Team 2
EA FC26’s Ultimate Scream Team 2 comes out to play on this spooky night

Paul McNally
Last Updated On: Oct 31, 2025 8:10 pm CET

Okay, so it’s not exactly a full moon but it is Halloween so, its the next best thing we suppose. The line-up for Ultimate Scream Week 2 is with us and you can check out who’s made the ghastly cut below.

Ultimate Scream Team 2

And here they are, As ever there is a good mix of male and female players as well as a batch of new heroes to play with. Hopefully you get time to play after having made yourself sick with all the candy from Trick or treating.

  • Dembele – RW – 90
  • Mationa – CAM – 89
  • Dybala – ST- 88
  • Greizmann – CAM – 86
  • Pulisic = CAM – 87
  • Frimpong – RW – 86
  • Joao Felix – LW -86
  • Cuadrado – RB – 86
  • Beerenseyn – ST – 86
  • Weah – RB – 85
  • Seiwald – CB – 85
  • Reuteler – CAM – 85
  • Svensson – CM – 84
  • Frances – LB – 84
  • Aigbogun – LM – 84

And if you are looking for this week’s heroes, there are a fine selection here including the likes of Yaya Toure and Paulo Futre. Some names that younger players may not be as familiar with but will add heaps to your squad and give some unique blends you might not be used to/

  • Paulo Futre – St – 89
  • Sneijder – LM – 89
  • Yaya Toure – CM – 88
  • Marchisio – CDM – 88
  • Ljungberg – RM – 87
  • Matuidi – DM -87
