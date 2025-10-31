The Escapist’s Big Weekend Playlist: A spookily good line-up from Batman to, er, Infinity Nikki

It’s Halloween Friday, so shut the curtains, turn the lights off, pretend you aren’t in, and grab that candy bucket you told yourself was for ‘cute’ children knocking at your door, chirping “trick or treat?” Boot up your gaming vehicle of choice, and let the weekend commence.

Here’s what we’re playing this weekend at The Escapist, featuring a frightening array of game titles that should never be placed in the same article ever again. You don’t need to worry about judging us; we judge each other, too. What are you getting stuck into?

How does that song go again? “Gacha, gacha, gacha, gacha, Batman”

Paul McNally, Editor – Dispatch

I don’t like superheroes, and I never really got into Telltale games of old, but Dispatch has been really great fun. The writing (and acting) is just so good, and it looks like you are watching a TV show. There’s only been half of it so far, and if the second half is as good, it could be one of my games of the year – and I never thought I’d ever say that.

Scott Baird, Contributor – Batman: Arkham Asylum

The list of ideal Halloween games is long, but for me, Batman: Arkham Asylum is easily the top of the pile, and my recent go-to for the spooky season.

While Batman: Arkham City might be the better game, it doesn’t capture that same atmosphere of being trapped in an ancient building, while Batman’s enemies are hiding around every corner, plotting his demise.

Throw in the impressive voice cast of Batman: The Animated Series, and you have the game that truly encapsulates Halloween.

Craig Robinson, Contributor – Arc Raiders

I wasn’t sure about Arc Raiders at first, what with it being an extraction game. The immersion from Server Slam and the ease of getting money lured me right in, and now I can’t dislodge its fangs.

Time to make John Connor my character and pretend I’m in a good Terminator game.

Lloyd Coombes, Contributing Editor – Ball x Pit

I’ll be taking Paul’s advice and giving Ball x Pit a chance since I am travelling this weekend. I am also going to check out Absolum and finally dive deeper into Hades 2 now that it’s out.

Not sure I’ll beat it in under ten minutes, though.

Joel Loynds, Contributor – Witchfire

I’m zigging while they’re zagging. Yes, I should probably check out Arc Raiders, but it’s so hard to put Witchfire down. It’s a single-player extraction shooter with this excellent loop and combat that makes traipsing around the same level for a fictional Catholic Church hunting witches never feel like the grind that it really is.

The game has begun to eat my evenings away ,and with a fully clear weekend in front of me, I think the Pope will be proud of my witchfinding.

I’ve already recommended it once this week, and I’ll keep doing it until it exits early access next year.

Em Stonham, Senior Gaming Features Writer – Infinity Nikki

Image Credit: Infold Games

With a new season popping up, I’ll be diving back into Infinity Nikki this weekend and seeing what new quests there are to complete.

Encore Season looks like one of the best new seasons so far, content-wise, and I’m excited to pad out my cosmetic collection further with the new banners.

Olivia Richman, Editor – The Outer Worlds 2

To be more specific, I’ll be watching the game download today and then fantasizing about it all weekend since I’ll be too busy to play it.

I’m touching grass this weekend (er, the asphalt at a track, I guess), but I’ve been waiting for The Outer Worlds 2 to come out since I heard rumors of it coming. I played the first one, which was better than critics gave it credit for, but heard that this one is even better.

When I learned that the companions can turn on you and kill you, I thought that was even cooler. Finally, a bit of realism in gaming! You can now be a jerkwad everyone hates IRL and in space.

Sam Smith, Features Editor – Mortal Kombat: Legacy Edition

This weekend I’ll be losing myself in the violent retro delights of Mortal Kombat: Legacy Edition. While I’m confused why they didn’t add MK Gold (the best version of MK4), I’m still going to gorge myself on a fully remastered version of Mortal Kombat 4 and MK: Trilogy.

These are two games I’ve always wanted to play with updated visuals and smoother controls, so this collection is nostalgia on a stick.

I don’t remember being this bad at each game, though. I’m going to conveniently blame it on a difficulty spike, not my aging reflexes.

