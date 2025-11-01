Europa Universalis V release times announced alongside the PC specs – check out when and if you can play it on your rig

The Europa Universalis series has long been one of Paradox Interactive’s big stars alongside Crusader Kings, Hearts of Iron, and Stellaris. When it comes to Grand Strategy, this is a company that has it down, even if attempts to broaden elsewhere haven’t been quite so successful.

Now it’s time to get excited once again if you are a fan, because this weekend marks the last before we get the fifth in the series of these landmark strategic behemoths. If you can’t wait to see what you think of it yourself, well then, we have a review for that you can check out while you wait, but we do have some latest information on the launch for you in the guise of unlock times and also the hardware specs. So let’s get all of those covered off, shall we?

Europa Universalis V worldwide release times

As you can see above, we have a handy breakdown of all the release times globally now – for ease, we have popped them into a table below so you can find your relevant place on this rock and find out when you can start playing.

City Date Local Time Time Zone Auckland November 5 6:00 AM NZDT Beijing November 5 1:00 AM CST Berlin November 4 6:00 PM CET Istanbul November 4 8:00 PM GMT London November 4 5:00 PM GMT Los Angeles November 4 9:00 AM PST Mexico City November 4 11:00 AM CST Moscow November 4 8:00 PM MSK New Delhi November 4 10:30 PM IST New York November 4 12:00 PM EST Paris November 4 6:00 PM CET São Paulo November 4 2:00 PM GMT-3 Seoul November 5 2:00 AM KST Sydney November 5 4:00 AM AEDT Tokyo November 5 2:00 AM JST

Europa Universalis V Tutorial

The devs have also released the first part of a handy tutorial series on YouTube to help get you up to speed as soon as the game drops. You can check that out below in your own time.

Europa Universalis V PC Specs

And in case you don’t wish to get to launch time and realise that potato you have been kidding yourself is an adequate gaming device in 2025, but in reality needs to be thrown off a cliff, we also have Minimum and recommended specs for you now.

Category Minimum Recommended Average Performance 1080p @ 30FPS 1080p @ 60FPS Graphic Preset Low Ultra Processor (CPU) Intel Core i7-8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-14700K

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory (RAM) 16 GB 32 GB Graphics (GPU) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)

AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti (8GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB) Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit Windows 11 Storage 20 GB SSD 20 GB SSD

Spec breakdown:

Europa Universalis V isn’t especially demanding on storage, but it is hungry for CPU power and RAM. Even the minimum spec expects a 6-core CPU and 16GB of memory, while the recommended settings jump to modern high-end chips like the i7-14700K or Ryzen 7 7800X3D and a hefty 32GB of RAM. GPU needs are moderate, but this is clearly a strategy game built for fast simulation rather than flashy graphics.

CPU matters more than GPU – this is a grand strategy sim, not a shooter.

– this is a grand strategy sim, not a shooter. 32GB RAM recommended means older gaming PCs may struggle with late-game performance.

means older gaming PCs may struggle with late-game performance. A GTX 1060 / RX 580 still runs it — but only at 30FPS on low.

— but only at 30FPS on low. Windows 11 is recommended , but Windows 10 still works for minimum spec.

, but Windows 10 still works for minimum spec. 20GB SSD storage is small, so no massive install footprint.

