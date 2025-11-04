Europa Universalis V: Here are some Starter Nations to test out with the game’s new features

Europa Universalis V is here, and with it, there’s plenty of new features coming to the game. From the greatly altered trading and economic system to the levy and professional army system, showcasing the transition between the medieval and early modern period. With these major features players will need to battle with, it makes for some interesting situations for saves to play through. Here are some of the EUV starter nations for those testing out the new changes or new playthrough opportunities.

Best starter nations in Europa Universalis V

Kingdom of England

The start date was made for England. The start date is 1337, and with it, the 100 Years’ War has just begun. We are in the era of the Black Prince, who we know went on to smash the French at Crécy in the early portions of the war. Moving to the 1410s, we had Agincourt, the famous battle of mud tactics and longbow archers. England is in a starting position ready for an absolute scrap, which could affect the progression of Western Europe if it is successful.

Throw in the Age system in the game, and England has many ways it can go. Does it choose to be a martial power and dominate Europe? Does it follow its historical track and go to the age of discovery and to North America? There are a lot of really good angles that a player can choose to go with England from this start date and dictate how they want to play the game.

It’s a nation recommended for both new players to get two very different gameplay styles, and veterans alike. Goodnight, big blue blob. England is here to play for a change.

Majapahit

Image of the Majapahit Empire in Europa Universalis V. Image via Paradox Interactive.

Over in the far east, the Buddhist empire of Majapahit began carving its way through the Indonesian islands, one small state and tribe at a time. By the start date of Europa Universalis, it has begun claiming large portions of some of the main islands, but its conquest is by far nowhere near complete.

Players wanting a maritime empire playthrough may enjoy Majapahit and continue taking over the Pacific. Given that the trade system is extremely in-depth, getting an early start on monopolizing the spice islands as this nation could be a fantastic playthrough idea. The wealth you can create, and ultimately prevent from flowing to Europe through the late 16th century, could make for a super interesting playthrough.

Alternatively, you could do the reverse New World playthrough, and go Exploration, and start founding early colonies on the West Coast of America, and play that way. There are a lot of opportunities here for players to mess around with a less traditional empire.

Mali

Mali is the richest nation on earth at this time, with its large gold quantities historically crashing the European and Egyptian markets. The old fable of the king of Mali, Mansa Musa, went to various nations and completely crashed the economy due to the gold inflation that occurred with it.

Moving into EUV, Mali is a great starter nation for players wanting a strong African nation. You get a lot of money, you can dominate trade, build up industries, and ultimately tech up and progress. The aim here is to resist the expansion of major African players, from the likes of the Mamluks and Ottomans, to the European Colonial Powers that make their way down here from the start of the 16th century.

Mamluks

Image of the Mamluk nation in Europa Universalis V. Image via Paradox.

At this time in Mamluk history, the slaves had revolted in Egypt and formed their own nation, had eliminated the Mongols from Arabia, and removed the Crusader states from Asia Minor, meaning the Mamluks were flourishing as a stable nation controlling much of Egypt and Syria.

Moving into EUV, the Mamluks got quite the attention. First, the Mamluks are one of the only nations with a professional standing army at the start of the game. This is huge, with it being a major advantage over nations with a levy system nearby. It means the Mamluks have a strong starting force, thanks to their professional slave soldier culture, which they can use to begin conquests in any direction they may choose to go through. That leaves an awful lot of options for players to experiment with. South for the African domination, East for the Maghreb Muslim power domination. Or continue north and remove the Turks, preventing history from repeating itself in your save.

Also, throw on top the importance of trade in the game. The Mamluks have the Nile Estuary and with it all the trade that flows through Cairo, Alexandria, as it connects Africa to Asia, and is a key port to the Mediterranean. The Mamluks can become a strong economic powerhouse if played that way too.

Teutonic Order

In the 14th century, the Teutonic Order had seen blows. The loss of the Holy Lands meant the order lost its purpose as armed pilgrimage defenders and hospital curators. But, thanks to generous offers of land, the order found itself headquartered in Marienburg in 1309, leading to EUV’s start day as a pan Germanic and Baltic nation.

However, the Teutonic Order finds itself in a pickle. It has strong tensions with the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, which can be a challenge for players to deal with. Yet, the Teutonic Order has a few interesting spins on it. The game offers the Knights and other Holy Orders a strong blend of martial and relationship modifiers with custom buildings and peace deals. The Orders get positive relations with other Catholic nations with which it has deals, alongside strong forts, military power, and cheaper armies. It means that the Teutonic Order could be in for a strong, defensive playthrough, which could amass into a superpower in the eastern fringes of Europe. It will make it very interesting come the Reformation wars, or when a Horde or Muslim power tries to contend with Europe once again.

If you want a different spin, the Knights Hospitaller in the Med could be an interesting take for more naval-focused Orders.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy