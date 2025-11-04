Fortnite Chapter 7 could be getting a Kill Bill skin as part of a Hollywood Crossover, because of course it could

You’d think Epic Games would be running out of crossovers for its mega-hit battle royale/gaming experience creation tool Fortnite, right?

I mean, we’re in the middle of a shorter, one-month Simpsons-themed season, we’ve reportedly got South Park on the way, and everything from Ridley Scott’s Alien to Marvel superheroes, League of Legends Champions (by way of Arcane), Destiny 2 Guardians, and Rick and Morty have popped up on The Island.

Next up? It could be a trip to Hollywood, with Epic starting to tease its next chapter already.

Ready for Tarantino Skins in Fortnite?

As is often the case, Fortnite’s legions of leakers and content creators have begun sharing coordinates sent by Epic as part of a teaser video.

“Signal origin – 34.134117 N, 118.321495 W. Now playing, Zero Hour, Chapter Seven, Fortnite After Dark with Q & U. Early access. One night only. 11.19.25.”

The coordinates lead to the Hollywood sign on Google Maps, while eagle-eyed cinephiles have spotted Q & U appears in the end credits of Kill Bill, referring to Quentin Tarantino (the movie’s director) and Uma Thurman (its star).

The Simpsons are getting a shorter season

Given Chapter 7 of Fortnite would arrive on November 29, following the truncated Simpsons season, that puts its release a week before an extended screening of Kill Bill, dubbed The Whole Bloody Affair, arrives in US cinemas.

If we’re getting Tarantino skins, I’ll hold out for John Travolta from Pulp Fiction or Brad Pitt’s Lt. Aldo Raine from Inglorious Basterds, but given Tarantino’s most recent movie release was 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it sounds like all signs are pointing to Tinseltown. That movie is getting a sequel directed by David Fincher, too, with The Adventures of Cliff Booth slated for 2026.

